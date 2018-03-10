Deshone Kizer Clear Winner In Trade To The Green Bay Packers [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Ernest Shepard and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Getting traded to the Green Bay Packers could boost Deshone Kizer’s career.

Deshone Kizer went from threatening to break infamous records with the Cleveland Browns to playing for the Green Bay Packers, and behind one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks. Fortunes for Deshone Kizer drastically changed on Friday.

According to NFL.com, the Cleveland Browns have agreed to send Deshone Kizer to the Green Bay Packers. In exchange for Kizer, the Browns will receive cornerback Damarious Randall from the Packers.

Deshone Kizer became expendable once the Cleveland Browns traded (courtesy of Sports Illustrated) for Tyrod Taylor of the Buffalo Bills.

Damarious Randall will get a chance to revitalize his career with the Cleveland Browns. The former first-round pick from the 2015 NFL draft has dealt with a slew of injuries. Randall joins a defensive unit that was slightly improved last season. He can play his way into a significant role for the rebuilding Browns.

As for Deshone Kizer, landing with the Green Bay Packers could be the best situation for him given the organization’s structure. The Packers have created a culture of a winning environment.

What the Green Bay Packers have in place is the polar opposite of the foundation that the Cleveland Browns had. The Browns are beginning to take the steps of establishing a winning culture. However, Deshone Kizer needed to be in an organization that is already functioning as a winner.

Deshone Kizer has the tools to become a solid NFL quarterback. Now with the Green Bay Packers, he has a chance to develop. Jason Miller / Getty Images

Deshone Kizer threw for just under 2,900 yards with the Cleveland Browns. Kizer’s time was spent mostly as the Brown’ starting quarterback. Unfortunately, Deshone Kizer gained notoriety in his rookie season by throwing 11 touchdowns and 22 interceptions. Add to that Kizer had nine fumbles, leading to the thought that he can be a turnover machine.

It can be concluded that many of Deshone Kizer’s miscues can be blamed on him forcing things, versus letting the game come to him. Being traded to the Green Bay Packers, a place where quarterback development has been paramount will help Kizer.

The Packers watched DeShone Kizer go 20/28 with 3 TD’s last year in Week 14 against them & thought highly enough of him to trade their CB1 for him. GB must like him. — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) March 10, 2018

Learning under a head coach such as the Packers’ Mike McCarthy provides Deshone Kizer a stable environment. The possibility of backing up Packers’ superstar Aaron Rodgers can prove to be invaluable over time.

Gone for Deshone Kizer is the pressure of having to play and win immediately. With the Cleveland Browns, Kizer was, perhaps, in over his head. Now that he is with the Green Bay Packers, the young quarterback can learn from his mistakes, take in the speed of the NFL from the sidelines and develop his abilities as a passer.

Most importantly, Deshone Kizer departs a downtrodden Cleveland Browns franchise, which is on the way up in favor of a Green Bay Packers’ organization known for it’s winning culture.