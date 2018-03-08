Hidden Elements Behind The Biggie And Tupac Murders Affect Investigations [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Elizabeth Gail and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Tupac and Biggie Smalls were arguably two of the world’s most popular rap artists in their day, with millions of fans across the world. Seemingly living and breathing the gangster lifestyle, the two rappers instigated what came to be widely regarded as the East Coast – West Coast feud through their diss songs. Their music was a powerful influence on the masses due to the unbridled reach they enjoyed.

The two apparently died as a result of gang violence, at least according to the official version of events. However, numerous versions of who really killed the rappers exist. According to a reported signed affidavit by Suge Knight’s lawyer, Thaddeus Culpepper, Tupac died following a failed attempt on his life by his ex-wife Sharitha Golden and former Death Row Records security chief, Reggie White. Tupac was apparently just collateral. Sharitha Golden has dismissed the claims as dubious.

Still on Suge, he has on numerous occasions declined to comment on gang-related shooting incidences in which he is a victim. In 2014, for example, he got shot six times but refused to reveal his shooter, telling TMZ, “Even if I did [see the shooter], I don’t think that’s really important — who pulled the trigger and who I seen pull the trigger. I’m doing extremely well. I’m happy to be doing well. Whatever happens, happens.”

This clearly demonstrates his silence ideology, which was also likely shared by people who worked for him at Death Row and were witness to Tupac’s shooting. According to an E Online report released in 1996 just after Tupac’s death, his entourage, mainly comprised of the Death Row Records crew, refused to cooperate with the police, leading the investigation to a dead end.

That said, the book, Drugs As Weapons Against Us, written by John Potash has made some incredibly bold claims involving the Tupac and Biggie murders. It attributes them to a CIA operation, claiming that Tupac became a target after he began politicizing street gangs. The book says some security personnel employed by Death Row were, in fact, covert agents. It explains 2pac had longstanding problems with the police and cites this as one of the reasons why he had been arrested over a dozen times on dubious charges before his death. He died on September 7, 1996, after being shot four times in a drive-by.

Some myths are too powerful to ever be fully undone, no matter the facts gathered to address them. @JonCaramanica on "Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G." https://t.co/65msUXsFLj — New York Times Arts (@nytimesarts) February 27, 2018

A late-model Cadillac is reported to have pulled up beside the BMW that he and Suge Knight were in. Occupants reportedly rolled down the window and opened fire, hitting him twice in the chest, in the thigh and arm. The Notorious B.I.G’s shooting was orchestrated in a similar fashion. Given the level of secrecy involved by parties present at the scene of the shootings, and considering the many rivals and enemies the two rappers had, it is probable that the Biggie, Tupac murders might never be solved.