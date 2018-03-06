Melania Trump’s $695.00 ‘So Kate’ Christian Louboutin Pointed Toe Superfine Stiletto Heels’ Close-Up [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Paula Mooney and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Melania Trump's $695.00 shoes get their own spotlight: Ice blue 'So Kate' Christian Louboutin pointed toe superfine stiletto heels in focus.

In this latest episode of What Melania Wore, the shoes of First Lady Melania Trump are getting their own close-up. As seen in the above photo from inside the Oval Office of the White House on March 5, photographer Olivier Douliery knew that the fashion-focused public would be interested in the shoes Melania donned.

They were a $695.00 pair of “So Kate” shoes by Christian Louboutin. According to the designer’s website, the stilettos were designed with a standard pointed toe and a heel that was “superfine,” which should make for interesting navigation if FLOTUS ever takes those stiletto heels anywhere near the South Lawn or beyond. The 4.7-inch heels were deemed an icy-blue statement shoe, with a blueish hue that matched Melania’s thick coat-dress that accompanied the “everest metal satin patent leather” heels.

According to Breitbart, Melania’s heels reminded viewers of the ice blue Inauguration Day outfit that Melania wore, which was reminiscent of a look that former First Lady Jackie Kennedy may have worn.

Only available in certain sizes, the shoes are listed with a size guide that explained that Louboutin sizes such as 34 translates into a size 4 in the U.S., which is still available for sale on the designer’s site. Other sizes, such as a 41 – which equals a size 11 in U.S. sizes – are not available on the website as of this writing. Melania was notably wearing an ice blue outfit that appeared as if she coordinated with Mrs. Netanyahu’s blue ensemble.

Melania Trump returned to the White House after attending Billy Graham’s funeral. Chris Kleponis-Pool / Getty Images

According to Pop Sugar, Melania’s recent red pair of heels also gained attention. When Melania Trump returned to the White House after attending Rev. Billy Graham’s funeral – and later a Republican Fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago – her bright red shoes gained buzz. As seen in the above photo, Melania donned a Bottega Veneta black cape and another pair of red snakeskin Christian Louboutin stilettos.

The cape appears similar to the Bottega Veneta cashmere blend and wool cape listed for $845.00 on the Real Real website, with an estimated retail price of $2,809.00.

Melania’s pants were from the Michael Kors collection, called the Samantha Plaid Stretch-Flannel Pants, priced at around $882.37 USD, but currently on sale for less. The pants contained small red checks, which coordinated with Melania’s red shoes.