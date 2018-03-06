Philadelphia 76ers: Three 2018 Free Agent Shooting Guards To Consider [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mark Wilson and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Sixers could be in need of a shooting guard. Here are three free agents to consider.

The Philadelphia 76ers will enter the offseason with one question: How do they get better? As it stands, the Sixers will make the playoffs for the first time since 2011 with a young core of players led by Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. With the Sixers’ success this year, rumors have run wild that they may have a chance at LeBron James, according to FanSided. While adding James would be huge, the Sixers will need to focus on the shooting guard position. There’s no telling when, if, or how Markell Fultz will return from his injury, and the team must look for a replacement in case.

Here are three shooting guards the Sixers should consider this offseason.

Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls)

The Bulls are in a rebuilding phase themselves. With LaVine now healthy, the Bulls can use the remaining games this season to determine how much to offer the high-flying shooting guard. If the Bulls are slow-footed, the Sixers should make a play. On the season, LaVine is averaging 17.6 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 40.1 percent from the floor and 38 percent from beyond the arc. What LaVine could provide the Sixers is an above-the-rim player they have lacked for years.

Tyreke Evans (Memphis Grizzlies)

This may be an easy one for the Sixers for two reasons. One is that Evans might be tired of losing. Throughout his career, he’s been to the playoffs just once. The second reason is that Evans is from Philadelphia, so a return home would be nice. If the Sixers decide to make a pitch, those two should be the biggest selling points. This season, Evans has turned his career around with averages of 19.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists while shooting 45 percent from the field and 39 percent from beyond the arc.

David Zalubowski / AP Images

Will Barton (Denver Nuggets)

If the Sixers are looking for a volume scorer, Barton is their guy. Normally the first off the bench for the Nuggets, Barton still manages to hoist up 12.4 shots per game with averages of 15.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while shooting 45 percent from the field and 36 percent from beyond the arc. Barton is a mid-range sniper who can create his own shot, which will fit in well with the current Sixers’ core.