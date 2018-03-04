The following article is entirely the opinion of Viraj Mahajan and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

List of must-watch Bollywood films in March 2018

The Indian film industry, world-wide known as Bollywood, had an exciting February 2018. With the films like Padman and Padmaavat, Indian film industry broke many box-office records. In March 2018, there are few awaited films which every Indian moviegoer is excited to see on the silver screen.

1. Pari (Angel):

Featuring Anushka Sharma in the lead, the upcoming horror-thriller film Pari would be Sharma’s first film under this genre. The first look of Sharma’s upcoming horror movie was released in June 2017 and it amazed everyone. In the promotional teaser, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli’s wife was shown with a bruised face as her hands and feet are locked up in chains.

2. Hate Story 4:

Hate Story 4 is the fourth film in the erotic thriller franchise, Hate Story and is helmed by Vishal Pandya. According to Times of India, Pandya previously directed Hate Story 2, Hate Story 3, and Wajah Tum Ho.

Times of India further noted that the upcoming erotic NSFW film will also feature the 2005 hit song “Aashiq Banaya Aapne.” For the new film, the hit song is recreated with the latest remixes.

Featuring Urvashi Rautela, Karan Wahi, and Vivan Bhatena, Hate Story 4 is slated to release on March 9, 2018.

3. 3 Storeys.

With the backdrop of Mumbai’s suburban life, 3 Storeys will follow the story of different families living on three separate floors.

The Indian Express reported the three intertwined stories in the film will take the viewer to a residential unit in Mumbai. The film reportedly looks like a murder mystery and the released teaser revealed the involvement of the main characters in that murder.

“[3 Storeys] Explores intertwined lives where secrets are revealed and life in this small community is not as it seems,” claims the makers.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar, 3 Storeys will feature an ensemble cast of Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Sharman Joshi and is slated to release on March 9, 2018.

4. Hichki (Hiccup):

Inspired by 2008’s American drama film, Front of the Class, Hichki or Hiccup will follow the story of Naina Mathur (played by Rani Mukherji), who has Tourette’s syndrome.

Mukherji, who is internationally famous for playing Tina in Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hot Hai, last appeared in 2014’s crime thriller film Mardaani. During a recent interview, Rani stated that she was looking for a film that can challenge her and when she found Hichki, she knew that she has to portray such an amazing character.

“It could be a disability or any condition but if we just look at it as simply a hiccup, we can emerge as a winner. It won’t come in the way of achieving our dreams. Hichki is built on this positive premise and I decided to take it up.”

Hichki is slated to release on March 23, 2018.

5. Baaghi 2:

The sequel to the 2016 film Baaghi, Baaghi 2 will feature Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in the lead roles.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Baaghi 2 is a remake of Kshanam, which follows the story of a woman who claims that her daughter is kidnapped. The film’s story progresses when the army officer Ronnie (played by Shroff), encounters multiple mysterious people.

The action-packed film is slated to release on March 30, 2018.