New York Giants: Dave Gettleman May Make An Example Out Of Odell Beckham [Opinion]

How much will the Giants put up with Odell Beckham before Dave Gettleman decides enough is enough?

The New York Giants are cleaning house this offseason, and one player, in particular, Odell Beckham, should be walking on eggshells. With new GM Dave Gettleman at the helm, football is just business. While players, coaches, and GM’s often build friendships, Gettleman is one of the throwbacks where all he wants are results.

Since arriving in New York, Beckham has been the main focal point of the Giants’ offense. Paired with Eli Manning, Beckham has caught 313 passes for 4,424 yards and 38 touchdowns in just 47 games. Beckham is a walking human highlight reel, however, he’s been known to bring unwanted attention to him and the organization. This is something that Gettleman will not stand for.

Gettleman understands what it takes to build a winner. Giants fans must remember, it was Gettleman who helped build the two Super Bowl winning teams spearheaded by Manning. It was also Gettleman who helped build the great team in Carolina. Talk about a GM who put together a winning blueprint, Gettleman is the guy. Where would the Panthers be without his draft picks? Look at what he did with Star Lotulelei and Kawaan Short in 2013. In 2014, Gettleman selected Kelvin Benjamin, Kony Early, and Trai Turner. Gettleman looks for players who fit a specific need. He doesn’t care about the name on the back of the jersey.

That reason alone is why Beckham must clean up his act, or else. Just as I’m writing this, Beckham says he now wants $20 million per season according to Sporting News. These are the kind of antics Gettleman despises.

If Beckham thinks Gettleman is full of crap, all he has to do is call up Steve Smith, DeAngelo Williams, or Josh Norman and ask them. If Gettleman believes the Giants can succeed without Beckham, then he’s as good as gone. With the Giants set to pay Beckham $8.5 million in 2018, Gettleman may look to move his wide receiver for draft picks or a cheaper receiver. While fans in New York are torn when it comes to Beckham, all Gettleman may see is a disruptive force in his locker room.

Think about where the Giants stand today. Manning is on the downside of his career. There’s no telling how good Davis Webb is and if drafting a young quarterback is in the plans, how will that affect Beckham’s production? If the season starts off rough for the Giants and Beckham, as he normally does, begins to make headlines off the field, that could be it for his time as a member of the Giants.