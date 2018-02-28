Philadelphia Flyers Have Clear Path To Stanley Cup Finals [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mark Wilson and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Philadelphia Flyers are the hottest team in the NHL now.

Sports are about riding a wave of emotion to victories. For the Philadelphia Flyers, that wave began when the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LII February 4, according to ESPN. Since then, the Flyers have won 10 of their last 11 games with the only loss coming against the New Jersey Devils in a 5-4 shootout. Before their streak, the Flyers were 24-19-9. Since their streak, they have managed to take over sole possession of the Metropolitan Division and move to fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 34-19-10 record. Wow!

While the great play has fans in Philadelphia and the NHL buzzing about the possibilities, their chance at the Stanley Cup goes beyond their winning streak. Take a look around, name another team that’s as hot as the Flyers now. What’s more damaging for other teams in their way is that the Flyers can win anywhere. At home, the Flyers are 16-9-6, however, on the road, the Flyers boast a staggering 18-10-4 record. To win a championship, the road will have to go through another team’s home ice. The Flyers are not worried.

What’s more staggering is that the Flyers hold a 4-2 record against the three teams that are ahead of them in the East. The Flyers are 3-0 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, 1-1 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and 0-1 against the Boston Bruins. If the Flyers can keep up their current pace, with two games still to go against the Bruins, one against the Lightning, and two against the Penguins, the Flyers could find themselves as the favorites to come out of the East.

Matt Slocum / AP Images

The saying goes; to be the best, you have to beat the best and this is what the Flyers have managed to do. It doesn’t matter if they are at home or on the road. With Claude Giroux and Jakub Voracek leading the way with assists, and Sean Couturier doing what he does best by scoring goals, the Flyers have shown it takes a team effort to get the job done.

The Eagles may have provided the spark the Flyers needed to right the ship, but it’s been a total team effort to keep the ship moving in the right direction. How far can they go? Name another team hotter than the Flyers now.