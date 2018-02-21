How The Cleveland Browns Can Get Nick Foles, Barkley, And Josh Norman This Offseason [Opinion]

The Cleveland Browns have a chance to turn their franchise around in one offseason.

The Cleveland Browns can have their franchise quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and defensive back all in one offseason. What it will take may be the Browns willing to part with one or two of their first-round picks in 2018. According to Yahoo Sports, the Philadelphia Eagles may want two first-round picks for the Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles. While teams such as the Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills, and New York Jets may have feelers out for Foles, it’s the Browns who could win the sweepstakes.

Depending on what picks the Browns were to give the Eagles, this is a win/win for both teams. The Browns will get their new face and the Eagles will get either the No. 1 or No. 4 pick plus the Browns first rounder in 2019. But that deal won’t end it for Cleveland. With the Browns set to have over $100 million in cap space, they can take on Foles’ light contract and then go for players to fill other needs in the NFL Draft and through free agency.

There will be no need for the Browns to give up more picks and tons of cash for Le’Veon Bell. The better choice would be for Cleveland to select Saquon Barkley with the No. 1 pick. While choosing a running back that high is risky, look what Ezekiel Elliott and Leonard Fournette were able to do for the Cowboys and Jaguars, respectively.

Patrick Semansky / AP Images

With Foles now paired with a primary ball carrier in the backfield, the Browns can now attack the free agent market for playmakers on both sides of the ball. This is where that $100 million will come in handy. For starters, the Browns will need to improve their defense. In 2017, the Browns’ secondary gave up an average of 230 yards through the air and only accounted for seven interceptions. To remedy that, it was reported that the Redskins may waive Josh Norman. If so, the Browns will be wise to jump at the opportunity to snag one of the best corners in the NFL.

After signing Norman to a respectable deal, the Browns will now take aim on the offensive side of the ball. With Josh Gordon back in the fold, he will need help on the opposite side. With the Dolphins placing the franchise tag on Jarvis Landry, the Browns will have to look elsewhere. One name that stands out is Jordan Matthews of the Bills. While Matthews struggled in his first season in Buffalo, plenty of that had to do with injuries and inconsistency at the quarterback position.

Their next order of business is to find a TE. While Jimmy Graham is free to sign elsewhere, his price tag for someone his age just may be a little too steep even for the Browns. His numbers with the Seahawks were modest, but the Browns may look to go younger. One of the best options out there will be Trey Burton of the Super Bowl-winning Eagles. Burton, buried behind Zach Ertz and Brent Celek this season, still managed to catch 23 passes for 248 yards and five touchdowns. Not the best of numbers but considering the current crop of Browns’ TEs, he’ll be an upgrade.

While none of these moves are a done deal, these are just a few the Cleveland Browns should explore. Adding Foles will come with a steep price of draft picks, however, with the Browns looking to draft a quarterback anyway, why not use the No. 4 pick and get one fresh off a Super Bowl victory? If the Browns are to be taken seriously, this is the offseason where it begins. They have the picks and money to do so, all they need is the desire.

The Cleveland Browns are on the clock.