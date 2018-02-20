Date Of The First Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Of 2018 May Be Known, New Closing Time [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Danny Cox and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

August operating hours for Magic Kingdom appear to hint at the start of the Halloween season.

It may only be the middle of February, but there are already people thinking of their fall and winter vacations in Walt Disney World for the different holidays. Many guests love to head to WDW during the months of September through December to enjoy the thrills of the holidays and the parties that come with it. As we merely approach spring, the date of the very first Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party of 2018 may now be known.

Last year, the dates weren’t released and tickets didn’t go on sale for MNSSHP until May 10. Late April or early May is the typical time that all of the dates are confirmed for both those fall parties and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Parties during the late holiday season.

Disney loves to give guests some extra time to attend a party as they know not everyone has a break and can visit right around the holidays. In 2017, the first Halloween parties were Aug. 25 and 27, and by the looks of things, Magic Kingdom will have its first party even earlier in 2018.

The park hours are updated right around the 180-day mark on the official website of Walt Disney World, and most recently, one date stood out. By looking at the park hours for Magic Kingdom on Aug. 17, 2018, the park is closing suspiciously early at 6 p.m.

This is interesting for a few reasons and leads to the idea that the first MNSSHP of the year will be on that night.

First, all of the surrounding dates have Magic Kingdom closing at 10 p.m. and no night before Aug. 17 closes earlier. Another clue is that there are morning Extra Magic Hours on that day and yes, there are others throughout the month, but some changes in 2017 make that significant.

Last year, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party started a new closing procedure which had non-party guests needing to head toward the exit at 6 p.m. This was changed from the previous closing of 7 p.m. to help have all non-party guests out of Magic Kingdom by that time and get the party officially started.

To kind of make up for this lost hour of park time, Magic Kingdom would have morning Extra Magic Hours on all party nights. Now, it seems as if that procedure was a bit of a success and has now moved over to the Halloween parties as well.

While there are no official dates listed as of yet, the official page for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party does boast that guests can “enjoy Halloween Fun August through October.” It certainly appears as if the spooky entertainment will begin in the summer months yet again this year.

Of course, there is the possibility that this may not be the first night of MNSSHP. Disney may have simply made the hours earlier that night or there could be a private event or they may even change the park hours by that time.

Nothing is confirmed or set in stone until Disney officially releases the party dates.

Walt Disney World is a great place to visit at any time of year, but there is always that extra something during the final four months. Heading out to Magic Kingdom for the holidays is always so much fun and it may seem weird that people are thinking of fall in February, but they are. If all holds true, the first Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party of the year may only be six months away, but only time will tell.