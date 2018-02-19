Donald Trump’s Reaction To Florida School Shooting Marks A New Low, Even For Him [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Alan Ewart and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Donald Trump's grinning "thumbs up" images and his use of the Florida school tragedy to attack the FBI mark a new low, even for this most mendacious president.

Love him or hate him, President Donald Trump divides opinion like no other president in history. Trump’s reaction to the murder of 17 people by gunman Nikolas Cruz at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in south Florida last week has been widely criticized. At no point has Trump mentioned guns, instead, he has made it clear that he sees the epidemic of mass shootings in America’s schools as a mental health problem rather than a gun problem.

Of course, Trump may have sound reasoning for that stance, after all, as reported by the Inquisitr last week, President Trump vetoed a bill which would have seen additional checks on people with a history of mental illness who wanted to buy firearms. Few would argue that Trump did the right thing when he and first lady Melania Trump went to Florida on Friday. It was entirely appropriate for the president of the United States to visit the injured and meet with first responders who dealt with the aftermath of this latest massacre.

However, Trump managed to turn the visit into a storm of controversy by being pictured with a huge grin on his face and giving a “thumbs up” sign. As reported by Newsweek, this was not a moment that warranted an upbeat gesture. Yes, first responders deserve praise and support from President Trump in the aftermath of such hideous events. However, Trump totally failed to grasp the mood of the nation. The death of 17 young Americans whilst attending school is quite simply not a moment for smug grins.

Small wonder that so many accused President Trump of a total lack of empathy.

"To give a thumbs-up like you just had a great dinner. No empathy. Disgusting. Go away." https://t.co/krTJDDycL4 — Janice ???????? (@Call_YourMom) February 17, 2018

One would perhaps assume that having been subjected to a barrage of criticism, Trump would have stayed quiet about the Florida school shooting for a few days. Not Donald Trump. As reported by CNN, the very next day Trump caused outrage when he used the school tragedy to attack the FBI, claiming that the bureau failed to act on information that may have prevented the tragedy because they are “spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign.”

Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable. They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign – there is no collusion. Get back to the basics and make us all proud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

As reported by the Washington Examiner, the FBI has admitted that they failed to act on information about Nikolas Cruz. Had they acted lives may have been saved, but for Trump to claim that the bureau’s failure to act was as a result of their focus on allegations that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia is disingenuous at best.

According to the FBI’s website, they employ 35,000 agents and analysts across the nation. The Mueller investigation team consists of around 36 people, a mix of lawyers and FBI agents, this represents less than 1 percent of the FBI’s strength. A small team charged with one of the most important investigations in U.S. history.

What many people will fail to understand is this. If Donald Trump and his campaign team have nothing to hide, why are they so keen to discredit the Mueller investigation? Surely, if Russian state agents attempted to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election, Trump should be moving heaven and earth to cooperate with the FBI to help ensure that it doesn’t happen again.

It is sad that Donald Trump chose to use the deaths of 17 American children to attack the FBI, something that wasn’t lost on survivors of the tragedy.

17 innocent people were brutally murdered at my school, a place where they should have felt safe. Their lives were gone in an instant. You are the President of the United States and you have the audacity to put this on Russia as an excuse. I guess I should expect that from you. https://t.co/phOg97PJoD — taylor // #NEVERAGAIN (@tayloryon_) February 18, 2018

One student summed up the feeling of many when she made it clear that she believes that Donald Trump is using the Florida high school murders as political capital. Trump’s actions in the wake of this tragedy are reprehensible, mendacious, and a new low even for this most self-centered of presidents.