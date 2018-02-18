iPhone X: Four Months Of Use Proves It’s No ‘Jesus’ Phone [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Daryl Deino and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The iPhone X is a great phone, but it's far from perfect.

In the 2000’s, the iPhone was referred to as the “Jesus” phone because it was (allegedly) able to do everything. Some were offended by the nickname, but others thought Apple’s smartphone deserved the title.

This past decade, the iPhone has been challenged by Samsung’s Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series. You don’t often hear the term “Jesus Phone” associated with the iPhone these days. However, some thought Apple was returning to its former glory with the iPhone X — the phone that has Face ID, stereo speakers, a 2436 x 1125 pixel resolution 5.8-inch screen, and other features that were supposed to make the device worth more than $1000.

After using the iPhone X for almost four months, this author can say that although the iPhone X is among the best smartphones on the market, it’s not worth more than $1000. It also has many hiccups, even if minor, that can’t be ignored.

One of the biggest annoyances is how easy it is for the iPhone X to take unintended screenshots. The Home and Power buttons are perfectly aligned. It’s so easy to press these at the same time and create a screenshot. It’s not that hard to delete the screenshot, but it is very annoying. According to Business Insider, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak thinks that making the Power button do different tasks makes things more complicated than intuitive.

The iPhone X has some annoying issues. Daryl Deino

Then, there is Face ID, which works okay, but makes you wish for Touch ID again. Face ID works about 95 percent of the time, which isn’t great since it should work all the time. It’s very frustrating when you need to log into the iPhone X right away but can’t because your face isn’t being recognized. Then, you have to enter your password.

Some thought that getting rid of the Home button was revolutionary. But after four months of use, the swiping gestures are still hard to get used to. While your fingers certainly get more exercise, it’s not worth it.

Perhaps the most significant frustration is the fact that although the iPhone X was released almost four months ago, the software remains buggy. Some apps still crash the instant you open them. If you stream movies or televisions shows through Hulu, you still can’t get videos to fill the full screen. The Hulu app on the Galaxy S8 and Note 8 has been able to fill the full screen since the day these smartphones were released. Why can’t it do so on the iPhone X?

That said, there is still plenty to like about the iPhone X, a device that takes better pictures than most digital standalone cameras. Then, there is the beautiful screen that outdoes practically every smartphone on the market. Apple also deserves a lot of credit for putting in fantastic stereo speakers, where you can actually feel the bass in such a small device.

It’s true that the iPhone X isn’t selling as well as expected, but that doesn’t mean the phone is a flop. Still, the iPhone X makes one hope that, perhaps, the 2018 version of the iPhone will be the ‘Jesus Phone’ that the X was expected to be.