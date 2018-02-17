HomePod Review: Siri May Be Dumb, But Apple’s New Device Sounds Incredible [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Daryl Deino and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The HomePod is the best sounding speaker on the market.

As the Inquisitr mentioned last week, the long-awaited HomePod has arrived to mixed reviews. Wired U.K. thinks the HomePod has really good sound, but the device just isn’t that “smart.” CNBC also praises the sound of the HomePod, but says that just purchasing a Sonos is a better deal. Brian Chen of the New York Times simply suggests that you don’t go rush out to buy the HomePod.

But the HomePod is hard to resist. You’ll understand just how hard the $350 device is to resist when you play music. It’s not a stereo music player (though you’ll be able to use two HomePods in stereo mode later this year), but that barely matters. Not only does it fill up the whole room with music, but it provides top-notch quality at all ranges of the sound spectrum.

For example, if you play “Humble” by Kendrick Lamar, the lower bass makes it sound like the HomePod is being lifted up by the table you put it on. “How Long” by Charlie Puth makes the upper ranges so prominent that you almost feel like he is singing right in front of you. And playing “Photograph” from Def Leppard brings out the guitar strings very well, despite the fact that the classic was recorded 35 years ago.

The HomePod may have some issues, but sound quality isn’t one of them. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

This author listened to all these tracks with the Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth speakers before using the HomePod. The sound, especially considering it’s through Bluetooth, was surprisingly good. But after listening to the same playlist on the HomePod (which plays music over a higher fidelity Wi-Fi network), you’ll never want to go back to Bluetooth wireless again. Here is an example of the HomePod playing Icona Pop’s “I Love It.”

This author later tested the HomePod out in a hotel room, where the sound was even better since it was in a more quiet environment. Still, those at Best Buy who listened to the song playing were shocked, and they even started moving their fingers and feet.

So, is the HomePod good for anything else? Does it matter? Well, if it matters to you, then the HomePod still needs some work done in terms of software updates. The connection (at least in this author’s hotel room) really isn’t as easy as Apple makes it out to be. Siri also seems to be dumbed down from the Apple Watch and the iPhone, where she works almost perfectly. This isn’t the case on the HomePod, as she sometimes misunderstands what you say or sometimes doesn’t answer at all. And you will be frustrated when she answers on your iPhone instead of the HomePod, which is supposed to be her prominent device when connected.

But for $350, the HomePod is practically a steal. You get a speaker that sounds as good as some that cost over $700. And when all the kinks are worked out, you may have a great digital assistant as well. Still, this author suggests that instead of walking to your local store to buy the HomePod, you run. Apple’s new device may not be perfect, but it redefines the perfection of sound.