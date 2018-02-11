Walt Disney World Vs. Disneyland: ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ — What’s The Difference? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Danny Cox and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

As many people know, there are a number of rides by the same name in both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the attractions are identical. Pirates of the Caribbean has brought forth five incredible films, but the original storyline came from the park attractions. It’s time to look at the pillaging pirates in both Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom to see how similar and different they really are.

It’s always a big wonder in the head of many people, but is there really a necessity to visit Walt Disney World if you’ve been to Disneyland or vice versa?

The best thing to do is to break down the attractions that are in both locations and see if they’re exactly the same. Pirates of the Caribbean is a good one because it is a very popular ride on both coasts, but Disneyland does have a slight advantage early on due to Johnny Depp dressing up as Captain Jack Sparrow and sneaking into the ride last year.

Still, both versions of the attraction are quite amazing and there are many of the same scenes and moments. There are also many differences, but is one actually “better” than the other? Let’s check out the stat sheet.

Danny Cox

Pirates of the Caribbean in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World

Land : Adventureland

: Adventureland Duration : 7.5 minutes

: 7.5 minutes Opening Date : Dec. 15, 1973

: Dec. 15, 1973 Entrance : Double front entrance

: Double front entrance Boarding: Two sides which merge into one lane

Major additions/differences from Disneyland

Long entryway through old-school fort showcasing cannons, cannonballs, barrels, racks of guns, and even a couple of skeleton prisoners playing a game of chess

Guests begin their ride through a series of caves and hearing the song of the mermaids before getting to the story

Only one drop

Danny Cox

Pirates of the Caribbean in Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort

Danny Cox

Land : New Orleans Square

: New Orleans Square Duration : 16 minutes

: 16 minutes Opening Date : March 18, 1967

: March 18, 1967 Entrance : Front door

: Front door Boarding: One side of boats

Major additions/differences from Walt Disney World

The queue begins outside and winds around until you walk into an old-school New Orleans building. At that point, you get to see guests riding by on boats as they head toward the end of the ride.

Guests begin by heading through a Louisiana swamp before going through a series of caves and seeing the treasures of long-lost pirates before getting to the story

Two drops

At the end of the attraction, guests witness another scene that takes them through a collapsing building in the burning city. There are a few drunken pirates playing with guns before they head back up to the loading/unloading area.

Blue Bayou Restaurant sits right on the river that the boats of Pirates of the Caribbean sail away on

Danny Cox

Both versions of Pirates of the Caribbean are going to undergo a change very soon. As reported by the Disney Parks Blog, the redhead auction scene will see major alterations as she will go from being on sale to being a pirate auctioning off goods.

Be sure to check out more Walt Disney World vs. Disneyland comparisons.

When it comes to looking at the two different versions of attractions at Disney Parks on different coasts, it’s hard to really say one is better than the other. Most of the time, they are simply different and good in their own ways. In the case of Pirates of the Caribbean, though, the additions to the version in Disneyland happen to make it the ideal version over that in Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World.