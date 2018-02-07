There’s A Rumor Going Around That Disney Is Replacing It’s A Small World With A ‘Tangled’ Ride [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Danny Cox and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

There are so many rumors that get passed around regarding Disney, and about 90 percent of them never end up coming true. However, they just keep coming. Walt Disney World has so many things going on right now, and until they say something publicly, it isn’t happening. With that being said, there is a rumor gaining a lot of steam right now that Magic Kingdom will be closing down It’s a Small World and replacing it with a Tangled ride, but is it really happening?

It is one of the most beloved attractions around and one that consistently has a rather lengthy wait time. As this is being written at 12:20 p.m. on February 7, 2018, the Magic Kingdom attraction has a wait time of 45 minutes for its standby queue.

Yet, there are always going to be rumors, many of which come about with no real backing or solid proof. As reported in a post by a website known as Viral Disney, Disney World is planning on shutting down It’s a Small World to make way for a Tangled-themed attraction since it has not had “many guests visiting the attraction.”

First and foremost, Disney has not said anything regarding this matter, and there have not been any whispers of this anywhere else.

According to the very short post, Disney “feels” that more guests would be attracted by the ride changing to a Tangled theme. Immediately next door to It’s a Small World, there is a small area themed after Rapunzel’s movie, with restrooms, charging stations, and seating.

As of this time, there is absolutely no credibility to this rumor. It is nothing but pure speculation, and the site in question is known for creating rumor posts and just letting the fire fade out without ever addressing it again.

The rumor of It’s a Small World changing to a Tangled theme is being passed around on social media and made it into the forums of WDW Magic. A number of those who are well-versed in Disney and have quite the extensive knowledge of the company immediately shot it down.

Some are even stating that Rapunzel and other Disney characters could be incorporated into the current It’s a Small World attraction. This would not be replacing the ride, but it would mirror what Disneyland has successfully done with its version.

Characters from animated films such as Toy Story, The Little Mermaid, Lilo & Stitch, Aladdin, and many other Disney movies are in scenes and segments of It’s a Small World in Disneyland. It is tastefully done, and they actually add a lot to the longtime attraction.

It is possible that It’s a Small World is going to be completely gutted and changed into a Tangled attraction or something else entirely? Of course. Anything is possible, and anything could happen at any given time, but it’s hard to believe something that comes without any sources and promises that “more info will be released next week!”

Now, it’s a waiting game to see if anything more will actually be said or if this rumor will fall away like many others that have been written.

Until Walt Disney World actually says they are going to do something, they aren’t doing it. Even then, there’s the possibility that a project could be changed, delayed, or canceled entirely. All anyone has to do is look at Rivers of Light, which was delayed for months, to know that anything can happen. As for It’s a Small World changing to a Tangled-themed attraction, all we can do is wait and see, but as of now, it is nothing but a rumor.