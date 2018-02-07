Thomas Gibson Fans Continue To Boycott ‘Criminal Minds,’ ABC, And CBS At #NoHotchNoWatch [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Criminal Minds’ former star Thomas Gibson might be the envy of every star in Hollywood. Perhaps Gibson is not working right now, since his dismissal from Criminal Minds, but he’s got some of the most loyal and tenacious fans out there. After nearly two seasons, they are still boycotting the aging crime drama, as well as CBS and ABC.

The issue of #NoHotchNoWatch isn’t just the absence of Thomas Gibson from Criminal Minds, but rather the way in which he was terminated, and the way CBS and ABC allegedly used their news outlets to sensationalize Gibson’s firing and attack his character.

Criminal Minds writer Virgil Williams and Thomas Gibson reportedly had a disagreement about a single line during the filming of the second episode of Criminal Minds Season 12. Somehow the situation escalated as explained on EnStars.

Thomas Gibson reportedly stated Virgil Williams brushed past him later on the set of Criminal Minds, and Gibson had to move out of the way to keep Williams from colliding with him. Thomas told People his foot tapped Virgil’s leg.

“He came into that room and started coming towards me. As he brushed past me, my foot came up and tapped him on the leg. If I hadn’t moved, he would have run into me. We had some choice words, for which I apologized the next day, and that was it. It was over. We shot the scene, I went home – and I never got to go back.”

The official story however put forth by CBS and ABC was quite different, saying that Thomas Gibson deliberately kicked Virgil Williams. It was sensationalized in the media for months. Hardcore Criminal Minds fans were infuriated by the scandal over what to them seemed a relatively minor situation either way as stated in the tweets below.

#NoHotchNoWatch NBC, CM is done, Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman despised each other. Rodman and Scottie Pippen also, but they won championships. Tell that crybaby writer that we care about Hotch, not him — James Hancock (@Jameshan24) February 5, 2018

If you had fired the instigator and not the one defending himself, maybe your ratings wouldn’t be FRACTIONAL! #NoHotchNoWatch #ValueThomasGibson — Elizabeth perry (@Lizp3518) February 1, 2018

Thomas Gibson’s fans at #NoHotchNoWatch have received a lot of media attention for their efforts, but so far ABC and CBS have refused to rehire Thomas to Criminal Minds despite protests.

There has been no formal apology from the networks or Criminal Minds as #NoHotchNoWatch demanded either, but #NoHotchNoWatch will not give up and go away. Instead, they continue boycotting not only Criminal Minds Season 13 but also ABC and CBS.

Criminal Minds, once one of the most popular shows on CBS, has suffered from losing ratings after Thomas Gibson’s dismissal. Shemar Moore had recently departed Criminal Minds as well, so the loss was exponential.

Criminal Minds has reportedly changed considerably since the Thomas Gibson and Shemar Moore days. Shemar Moore left the show to pursue other roles but continues to make cameo appearances from time to time. Still, Criminal Minds’ ratings are floundering, and Criminal Minds has a different cast and perhaps a different vibe without Thomas Gibson and Shemar Moore.

Criminal Minds has offended a large segment of its core fan base, and Thomas Gibson fans at #NoHotchNoWatch want to see Gibson. Any show that hires him now would likely inherit a powerful fan base.

Criminal Minds alienated many avid fans when CBS and ABC fired Thomas Gibson.