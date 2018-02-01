Floyd Mayweather Vs. Conor McGregor In The MMA Octagon Would Be A Really Bad Idea [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Alan Ewart and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is viewed by many people as the best pound-for-pound boxer of his generation, some would even suggest of all time. Mayweather retired from boxing back in 2015 but returned for a one-off match against MMA champion Conor McGregor last year. Both Mayweather and McGregor earned huge purses for one of the richest bouts in boxing history. Of course, that match was under boxing rules, and as reported by the Inquisitr Mayweather insisted on contract stipulations that banned UFC fighter McGregor from using his feet or elbows.

In truth, Mayweather bossed the fight with McGregor, he was miles ahead on the judge’s scorecard before the referee called a halt during round 10. Mayweather landed more than twice as many punches as McGregor who was out on his feet before the fight was stopped. However, let’s remember that McGregor was facing a great champion, an undefeated boxer who had won all 49 of his professional fights. McGregor may have lost the fight, but he proved to be a formidable opponent, especially given that he was a newcomer to the boxing ring.

The match against McGregor is believed to have earned Mayweather over $100 million, boosting his net worth to over $400 million. The Notorious reportedly earned a minimum of $30 million for the fight, and it is claimed that he doubled his net worth to at least $65 million. Clearly, neither man needs to fight again, but, as reported by ABC News, Mayweather has been trolling McGregor on his social media accounts and teasing a possible meeting between the two in the MMA Octagon.

Eric Jamison / AP Images

Mayweather shared a clip of video of himself in an MMA Octagon and captioned the clip “come at the king, you best not miss.” As reported by ESPN, the video shows Mayweather sporting a pair of shorts bearing the logo of Irish bookmaker Paddy Power, one of the sponsors of the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight.

Mayweather can be seen rubbing his hands as he says “2018, Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather, MMA. What are the odds, Paddy? What are the odds?”

Come at the king, you best not miss… pic.twitter.com/uHx4SJngHx — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) February 1, 2018

McGregor followed up by sharing an image of him laughing, which was simply captioned “senior.”

Let’s Hope That Mayweather Was Simply Trolling McGregor

At first glance, many MMA fans would love to see Mayweather vs. McGregor in the Octagon under UFC rules. After all, McGregor acquitted himself well under boxing rules, so why shouldn’t Mayweather do likewise in the MMA Octagon? The answer, in my view, is a simple one: McGregor will do the 40-year-old some serious damage.

Boxing is, of course, a brutal sport, serious injuries and even deaths have occurred in the past, but MMA fighting takes that brutality to a whole different level, and it’s a form of combat sport that Mayweather has never encountered. Mayweather may have outpunched McGregor in the boxing ring but The Notorious was deprived of the use of his feet, shins, knees, and elbows. MMA fighting is alien to Mayweather and McGregor is fearsome in the Octagon.

My advice to Mayweather is simple: Go home, count your money, but under no circumstances should you enter the Octagon to face Conor McGregor. Granted, Mayweather vs. McGregor in the Octagon sounds exciting, but it will only end one way, in a world of pain for Floyd Mayweather Jr.