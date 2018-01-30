It Sure Looks Like Donald Trump Is No Good At Golf Either: ‘He Cheats Like Hell’ [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mohit Priyadarshi and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

It appears increasingly plausible that Donald Trump is no good at golf either.

The American president, whose self-claimed prowess at the golf course has been well-documented over the years, has regularly taken breaks from the White House to play golf at his resort at Mar-a-Lago. In fact, as Trump Golf Count has painstakingly found out, Trump has cost the American taxpayers close to $50 million because of his golf and weekend trips. There is evidence of the president playing golf on at least 44 of those occasions. But whatever the wrath of the American voter, at least Trump could have claimed his game is so good that he has to play golf.

No more, though.

LGPA pro Suzanne Pettersen, who has won two LPGA major championships and played golf with Donald Trump on multiple occasions, reportedly told Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang that the American president is not as good at golf as he usually claims, reports Business Insider.

“He cheats like hell. So I don’t quite know how he is in business. They say that if you cheat at golf, you cheat at business. I’m pretty sure he pays his caddie well, since no matter how far into the woods he hits the ball, it’s in the middle of the fairway when we get there.”

Golf match? I've won 18 Club Championships including this weekend. @mcuban swings like a little girl with no power or talent. Mark's a loser — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 19, 2013

Pro golfer: Trump "cheats like hell," embellishes his scores https://t.co/ITeACuFNXv pic.twitter.com/iEPEeAtx7E — The Hill (@thehill) January 30, 2018

That’s a stinging rebuke on Trump from someone who knows a thing or two about golf.

Pettersen even went on to say that she does not believe most of the golf exploits that Trump loves bragging about during their games.

“Yes, yes, that happens all the time. He always says he is the world’s best putter. But in all the times I’ve played him, he’s never come close to breaking 80. But what’s strange is that every time I talk to him he says he just golfed a 69, or that he set a new course record or won a club championship some place.”

According to Pettersen, she has been golf buddies with Trump since much before he became president, with the LPGA pro player telling the newspaper that they would talk on the phone at least once a month before he was elected to office. Since his inauguration, they have met twice but have not been able to tee off for another round. However, Pettersen admitted that Trump is “golf-obsessed” and that “it is the only thing the man thinks about.”

Pettersen also claimed the two remain good friends, although she confessed that she has not been a fan of the American president’s policies or how he has taken to appeasing his core base over the course of the last two years.

“I’m not a supporter of what he says or stands for,” she said. “[He’s] so stubborn. He has not changed five millimeters since becoming president.”