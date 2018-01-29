Why Elizabeth Warren Needs to Focus on Massachusetts [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Rachel Miselman and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Elizabeth Warren continues to generate excitement among those that desire a stalwart critic of President Trump. They reward her every reproach with lusty cheers. There has also been the steady hum of talk of a possible presidential bid in 2020 from some Warren supporters. Nonetheless, as many have noted, she must first face a field of challengers to hold onto the U.S. Senate seat that she currently holds. While political observers may declare it a safe one for the Democratic Party, recent elections have served as a strong reminder that voters have the ultimate word.

Although a number of voters in Massachusetts adhere to one of the two major political parties, their views can reflect nuances that are often absent from the typical partisan rhetoric. Additionally, unenrolled voters play a large role in determining the outcome of elections. Indeed, in early 2016, they were 53% of the state’s electorate. Today, they remain the biggest group of voters in Massachusetts. For this reason, a politician that recognizes the necessity and the value in bipartisanship and general cooperation demonstrates a savviness that increases the likelihood of his success and survival.

This possibly explains Elizabeth Warren’s efforts at reaching across the aisle. According to a report from the Boston Globe, “conservative” Republicans, including West Virginia’s Senator Shelley Moore Capito, have spoken favorably of the work that they have been able to accomplish with Warren. Stretching back only over the last few months, these endeavors are sudden, however. Certainly, they do not jibe with the image that, for many years, the senior senator has done little to dispel.

Senator Elizabeth Warren leaves a rally in front of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau headquarters in Washington on Tuesday, November 28, 2017; it was organized in protest of President Donald Trump’s appointment of Mick Mulvaney as the bureau’s acting director. Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP Images

In an attempt to draw a distinction between themselves and Elizabeth Warren, Republican contenders for the seat that she currently occupies have stressed the need to bring people together rather than sow division. In particular, businessman John Kingston, one of Warren’s challengers, has argued that his commitment to unity and civility has permitted him to bridge many divides and function effectively in various milieux. In a recent Twitter post, he contrasted his philosophy with that of Elizabeth Warren.

This article highlights exactly why I am running this campaign– to restore civility and unite people across divides. @SenWarren does not represent the best interests of Massachusetts, or of this country. #masen #mapolihttps://t.co/aJC2iaQvWR — John Kingston (@johnkingstonma) January 11, 2018

Nevertheless, for many, one perceived strength that Elizabeth Warren has had is her persona as a strong female figure in a male-dominated arena. Republicans, however, stand ready to offer some girl power of their own with political hopefuls, Heidi Wellman and Beth Lindstrom. Both women offer ideas that challenge Warren’s current agenda. Wellman presents herself as a champion of political integrity, diversity, and the meritocratic ideal. As for Lindstrom, she packages herself as a candidate with a tough resolve, tempered by a gentle approach, that has enabled her to be successful in different sectors.

There is equally State Representative Geoff Diehl, who has worked to establish a reputation for taking the fight to the politicians as well as other figures whose actions adversely affect residents of Massachusetts. Ongoing voter wariness vis-à-vis most politicians has heightened Diehl’s appeal.

Voters also have a choice in activist Darius Mitchell, who has strongly advocated for criminal justice reform.

Any Criminal Justice Reform bill should include Education/Trade training, Job Placement/Training, & return of Driving privileges. #MaPoli — WhowantsCityCouncil? (@LowellCouncilor) February 26, 2017

Mitchell has equally pushed for smarter outreach in urban areas.

Voters that have become disillusioned with the two major political parties have an option in the person of Independent candidate, Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai. As an inventor and entrepreneur, Ayyadurai frequently speaks on the need to encourage innovation, which he sees as the key to growth and prosperity in the state.

Still, Elizabeth Warren will not be easy to defeat: She has a strong base of support and a formidable war chest. The large field of challengers for this seat reveals that there are enough restless voters that are open to entertaining a different message from a different messenger though. Further, the great diversity of these candidates shows the state’s electorate that it does, in fact, have a choice. Hence, in the months ahead, Elizabeth Warren needs to focus on her constituents and the issues that pertain to Massachusetts before allowing herself to be seduced by the allure of a 2020 presidential run. What happens here could either buoy or hurt a possible bid.