Galaxy S9: 3 Reasons Samsung’s First 2018 Flagship Will Succeed, 2 Reasons It Won’t [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Simon Alvarez and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is coming, and if leaks and rumors are anything to go by, it would be revealed very soon. While Samsung’s first 2018 flagship would definitely be grabbing headlines when it gets launched, several aspects of the mobile device might ultimately prove to be Samsung’s undoing this year.

This is because the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, for all their power and potential, also carry some incredibly crippling weaknesses. Here then are three reasons why the Galaxy S9 will succeed, and two reasons why it’s possible for Samsung’s latest flagship to plunge into flames once more.

Industry-leading Specs

The Galaxy S-series is a line of smartphones that boast the best tech currently available in the industry. With this in mind, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ would likely embody this philosophy once more. Equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, up to 6GB of RAM for the S9+ model, a beautiful Infinity Display, and a battery that could outlast competitors, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are poised to take the top spot in the Android market this year.

Breakthrough Camera

Leaks about the Galaxy S9’s camera (or cameras, in the case of the Galaxy S9+) have been emerging a lot lately, and they all point to something surprisingly good with the upcoming flagship smartphone, according to a Venture Beat report. Samsung’s cameras in the S-series have always been impressive, but with the mobile camera throne being taken over by the domineering Google Pixel 2 XL, there is a great chance that Samsung would be pulling all the stops in ensuring that its latest flagships can deliver in spades on the imaging department.

Good Utility

Samsung seems to have no plans to kill useful features of the Galaxy S9 and S9+. Case in point — the 3.5mm headphone jack. While other flagships such as the Google Pixel 2 XL and the Essential Phone have opted out of the vintage feature, Samsung seems intent on keeping the legacy jack alive for as long as it can. This, of course, is a huge plus for consumers, as many smartphone users are still fond of using high-quality wired headphones that use, you guessed it, 3.5mm headphone jacks.

These are the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ https://t.co/deXGg39m0d pic.twitter.com/RNGezrF4Bs — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 26, 2018

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ are not perfect, however. Just as the smartphone seems to be equipped with as many bells and whistles to ensure its success, the handset is also bogged down by features that it does not have.

No In-Screen Fingerprint Sensor

Samsung has been rumored to be working on an embedded fingerprint sensor for a long time now, as noted in a TechRadar report. Despite being in development, however, all signs are pointing to the idea that the South Korean tech giant would not be rolling out the feature this year again. This is a huge shame on Samsung’s part, especially since a considerably smaller smartphone maker, Vivo, has launched the X20 Plus UD, which proudly boasts an embedded fingerprint scanner. Simply put, there is simply no excuse for Samsung to take this long in launching a premium-priced device that cannot even replicate a feature found on a handset designed and developed by a company a fraction of its size.

Boring Design

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ will have the same appearance as the Galaxy S8 and S8+, at least according to leaks about the upcoming devices. While this is quite expected, the fact that Samsung is recycling the Galaxy S8 and S8+ chassis this year is a bit disappointing, especially since rumors previously emerged that Samsung was attempting to revamp the design of the upcoming smartphone for the S9 and S9+. The South Korean tech giant just opted out of the upgrade.