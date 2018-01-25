Seattle Seahawks: Potential 2018 NFL Free Agency Targets [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks have been viewed as a contender for quite a few years running now, but that was not the case in 2017. They were fighting an uphill battle all season long and ended up missing the NFL playoffs. Now, they are hoping to bring in a few more pieces this offseason in order to get back into the playoffs and Super Bowl picture in 2018.

Pete Carroll and company saw quite a few injuries derail their season. Among those players with injuries were Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas, and almost any running back that touched the football.

Looking ahead at the upcoming offseason, the Seahawks could be extremely aggressive in free agency. They are always an attractive destination for free agents and there are quite a few players that would make sense for them on both sides of the football. Whether they will want to spend big money or not is another question.

Seattle is a very proud franchise and missing the playoffs will not go over well with them. John Schneider will likely do everything in his power to make the necessary moves to get them back to contention next year.

All of that being said, which players should be potential free agency targets for the Seahawks this offseason?

Sheldon Richardson, Defensive Tackle

After being acquired this year, Sheldon Richardson is set to hit the free agency market after just one season with the Seahawks. He is a beast on the defensive line and the Seahawks would likely love to be able to re-sign him. Seattle will have a lot of competition for his services when free agency opens up, but he will certainly be a target.

Tyler Eifert, Tight End

It appears that Jimmy Graham’s tenure with the Seahawks is coming to an end, as the Seattle Times reported. Assuming that is the case, Tyler Eifert could be an intriguing target for the Seahawks. His career has been derailed by injuries, but at a low cost, the reward could be massive for Seattle if he can turn things around.

Kyle Fuller, Cornerback

Seattle loves aggressive cornerbacks and that is where Kyle Fuller could come into play. He put together a solid season for the Chicago Bears in 2017, recording 69 tackles, two interceptions, and 22 defended passes. Whether the Seahawks would rather draft a talented corner or sign one is unknown, but Fuller would be a nice addition for them.

Terrelle Pryor, Wide Receiver

Even though his value is completely ruined after having a brutal 2017 season, Terrelle Pryor would be an intriguing target for the Seahawks. They could use more weapons for Wilson and Pryor would certainly come out a low cost. Pryor may not end up being a Seahawks’ target, but giving him a chance might be worthwhile.

Frank Gore, Running Back

Finally, Frank Gore would make a lot of sense for the Seahawks, who struggled to find a legitimate ground threat in 2017. He had yet another consistent season for the Indianapolis Colts in 2017, racking up 961 yards and three touchdowns on 261 carries. Gore would like to contend for a Super Bowl in 2018 and Seattle could offer him that opportunity.