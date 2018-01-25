Chicago Bears: Three Underrated Free Agency Targets [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Chicago Bears are heading into an offseason full of hope for the first time in a few years. After making the decision to move on from head coach John Fox, the Bears are starting a new era of football under new head coach Matt Nagy. Ryan Pace seems to have a direction for the future as well.

Mitchell Trubisky put together an impressive rookie season with the Bears. He may not have put up massive numbers, but he showed flashes of being the franchise quarterback that the Bears have been searching for over the past few seasons. According to ESPN statistics, Trubisky ended up completing 59.4 percent of his passes for 2,193 yards, seven touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Looking ahead at the upcoming offseason, the Bears need help on both sides of the football. They could use some support for Trubisky and the offense, while they also need to beef up their defense.

Pace will have a lot of talent to sift through in the 2018 NFL Draft, but free agency could end up being where they bring in pieces that boost their rebuilding process. Chicago may not be a terribly lucrative free agency destination, but they have money and should be able to make a sizable move or two.

All of that being said, which three underrated free agents should the Bears consider targeting this offseason?

Paul Richardson, Wide Receiver

While many are talking about Jarvis Landry and Sammy Watkins being a free agency target for the Bears, there is another receiver that could be an ideal fit. Paul Richardson is a free agent after flying under-the-radar with the Seattle Seahawks. Chicago shouldn’t view him as a potential No. 1 receiver, but targeting him as a No. 2 would be perfect.

Pierre Desir, Cornerback

Adding some help at the cornerback position will be a priority for Pace as well. Pierre Desir would be an intriguing target after racking up 32 tackles, one interception, and seven defended passes. Desir is going to be an intriguing free agent to watch this offseason and Chicago would be wise to take a look at him.

Richard Rodgers, Tight End

Bringing in a tight end may not be at the top of the Bears’ priority list, but Richard Rodgers would be an extremely solid addition for Trubisky. Rodgers caught 12 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown for the Green Bay Packers in the 2017 season. After Zach Miller’s gruesome leg injury last season, Rodgers could be a starting-caliber tight end in Chicago.