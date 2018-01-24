NBA Trade Rumors: Kyle O’Quinn Makes Golden State Warriors Clear Cut Favorites [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mark Wilson and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Golden State Warriors are still the team to beat in the NBA. It doesn’t matter what the Houston Rockets, Boston Celtics, or Oklahoma City Thunder have done so far. Until the Dubs are knocked out, they’re the favorites. Even with that said, the Warriors could be on the verge of a major upgrade, according to Bleacher Report.

If the rumors are true, then the Warriors are on the fast track to snag Kyle O’Quinn from the New York Knicks without sacrificing any of their main core players.

The mentioning of O’Quinn won’t ring fear into the hearts of many, but that’s because most don’t understand what he brings to the table. In New York, O’Quinn is buried behind Kristaps Porzingis, Joakim Noah, and Enes Kanter. But if moved to a team like the Warriors, then all his tough play and intangibles will come to the forefront.

For the season, O’Quinn has averages of 6.9 points and 5.8 rebounds on 59 percent shooting in 17 minutes per. Not All-Star numbers, but placed in the right atmosphere, he could alter the season for any team. Just so happens, that team could be the Golden State Warriors.

With the Warriors going with a center-by-committee approach with Zaza Pachulia and JaVale McGee, the defensive and rebounding O’Quinn could easily slide into the starting spot and make the Dubs unbeatable. Sounds like a stretch, but trust me, it’s not.

Jose Sanchez / AP Images

Since the Warriors began their rise to fame, the center position has not been one of importance. It began with a washed-up Andrew Bogut (6.3 points, 8.1 rebounds), then switched to Pachulia (6.1 points, 5.9 rebounds) and yet, the championship train has kept going. But ask around, and the one thing many will tell you the Warriors are missing is that presence in the paint.

Bogut was great on the defensive end. Pachulia is a little better on the offensive side, and McGee, well, he’s high energy on both ends of the court. However, adding O’Quinn will provide the Warriors with a certain toughness that teams have said they’ve lacked during their run. I get it, why mess with something that’s clearly working, but at the same time, why not improve it?

Think of how dangerous their defense will be with O’Quinn. The Warriors are ranked 11th in points allowed, seventh in rebounds, and first in blocks. Now add O’Quinn and that changes things. It allows Curry and Klay to gamble more on the perimeter and Green to extend his presence more on the wings. It looks like a subtle upgrade, but there is a difference when throwing Pachulia out to defend Clint Capela then placing the husky O’Quinn to front him.

If there was one move for the Warriors to make, adding O’Quinn is it.