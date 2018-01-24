The All-Star Snub No One is Talking About: Devin Booker [Opinion]

Last night, the East and West 2018 NBA All-Star reserves were announced, rounding out the rosters for the All-Star teams. Here is a complete list of All-Star starters and reserves from each conference.

Eastern Conference Starters: LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyrie Irving, Joel Embiid, and Demar DeRozan.

Reserves: John Wall, Kyle Lowry, Bradley Beal, Victor Oladipo, Kristaps Porzingis, Kevin Love, and Al Horford.

Western Conference Starters: Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Anthony Davis, and DeMarcus Cousins.

Reserves: Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler, Russell Westbrook, Karl Anthony-Towns, Damian Lillard, and LaMarcus Aldridge.

Of course, as soon as the entirety of the reserves were released, analysts, fans, and even players themselves began talking about who were the biggest snubs from being selected as All-Stars. Some of the most common snubs mentioned so far have been Andre Drummond, Lou Williams, and Paul George. While I believe that all of these players do have a case on why they should have been selected, there is one other player that got snubbed maybe more than anyone else. This player is participating in the All-Star weekend already but should be in the All-Star game as well. That player is Suns shooting guard Devin Booker.

Devin Booker is having a career year that should have earned him a spot in the All-Star game, not just the three-point contest.

In only his third season in the NBA and currently only 21 years old, Booker is having a career year and is proving himself to be an elite NBA player. Booker already had shown signs of being a prolific scorer, but this year he is averaging 25 points per game and has increased every single one of his shooting percentages. Booker is also proving to be not only a scorer but is becoming a better all-around player. He is averaging career-highs in rebounds (4.7), assists (4.9), and steals (1) per game. Booker is essentially the only sign of life the struggling Suns have and, on several occasions, has been the only reason they have even been in striking distance of their opponent. Booker has to create for himself most of the time, has no good shooters around him, hardly gets spot-up shooting opportunities, and is still able to put up very good numbers. Booker was invited to participate in the three-point shooting contest, which he has accepted. However, it feels like the invitation was more of a gesture by the NBA to allow him to be apart of the All-Star weekend festivities after being snubbed from the main event.

Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Sorry Klay Thompson, but Devin Booker deserves your spot as a Western Conference All-Star reserve.

I hate to call out Klay Thompson specifically because I know he is having a successful season and is a major component in the Warriors’ offense, so I am sorry that I have to say this: Devin Booker deserves Thompson’s spot as an All-Star. Not only that, but it proves that the All-Star selection very much favors the better teams. While Klay Thompson is still having a good year, Thompson’s numbers are just not as good as Bookers’. Booker is averaging more points, rebounds, assists, steals, and has a higher VORP. There isn’t any good reason why Thompson got the All-Star nod over Booker. The Warriors are (a lot) better than the Suns, but that does not mean that Booker did not deserve to be an All-Star this year.

He may have some competition in this discussion, but I do believe that Devin Booker is the biggest 2018 NBA-All Star snub.