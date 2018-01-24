‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: A Doppelganger Murder – Why Hattie Or Resurrected Tony Murdered Andre [Opinion]

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Hattie (Deidre Hall) isn’t the only doppelganger about to make a comeback to Salem. In fact, Tony (Thaao Penghlis), who supposedly died of a heart attack, may be returning as well. According to SheKnows Soaps, an “unexpected guest” will attend Andre’s (Thaao Penghlis) funeral, and many have speculated that the surprise guest is none other than his twin, Tony. Certainly, all the clues point towards Tony’s inevitable return.

DOOL writers have been pointing us toward the fact that Tony is about to make his debut in Salem once again. For one, Anna (Leann Hunley) has always blamed Andre for Tony’s death, but it seems a little strange that she has only now requested Steve’s (Stephen Nichols) help in seeking justice for Tony’s demise. Days of Our Lives spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry also suggest that it is no coincidence that Tony’s urn was used as a murder weapon. Certainly, Anna would be the prime suspect, as she carried the urn around with her, but no one would suspect her dead husband, as the one who wielded the murder weapon.

According to SoapHub, 27 percent of their readers voted that Tony was still alive, while 34 percent of readers believe that there is no way Andre DiMera is dead. On Michael Fairman Soaps, readers argued about who they believed offed Tony’s brother. Some believe that Tony is still alive and has even been impersonating his brother for a while, while others believe that Andre has faked his own death in an elaborate family vendetta plot.

Great seeing the most loving & beautiful friend that keeps on giving. Missing #Andre Imagine what was possible #DaysOfOurLives pic.twitter.com/nAM67KWIi0 — Thaao Penghlis (@ThaaoPenghlis) January 22, 2018

However, Days of Our Lives spoilers via CDL point out that Tony has a motive for killing his twin brother. Not only did Andre steal a good portion of Tony’s life when he pretended to be him, but Tony could feel that he has lost even more time with his family and that Andre is to be blamed for it. Tony has always been the softer sibling, but it would also not be the first time that writers brought a character back who has been through a catharsis. Perhaps he even sports the backbone he never had in his previous life and now had the gumption to murder his brother.

Days of Our Lives spoilers indicate that there may be another suspect right under our noses with a much clearer motive. Soap Opera Spy recently reported that Deidre Hall will be reprising the role of Hattie Adams again. As was revealed by the Inquisitr last year, Hattie and Andre have a history together. Andre framed her for stealing money from a company and she had to serve time in jail for it, according to SheKnows Soaps. Hattie feels that Andre never paid for his crime or what he did to her, and she has the perfect motive for killing Andre DiMera. Either way, Days of Our Lives spoilers for February sweeps state that this murder mystery has a surprising twist coming that will leave viewers shocked.