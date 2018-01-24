Cleveland Cavaliers Should Consider Trading LeBron James, Kevin Love Before It’s Too Late [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mark Wilson and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

What’s going on in Cleveland is a clear sign that the team needs to be blown up. While the Cleveland Cavaliers are more interested in trading for a big-name player, according to Bleacher Report, maybe they should think about trading away some big-name players. The players who could bring a hefty return are LeBron James and Kevin Love. But will the Cavaliers be willing to go this route?

The truth is, they may not have a choice.

The Cavaliers are the oldest team in the league, and as early as this coming offseason, they could very well be without the top star, James. With James set to become a free agent in 2018, the Cavaliers should be worried he may skip town again. What LeBron could be looking at goes beyond the team’s current struggles. It’s the future that might have him worried. However, there is still one issue.

In order for the Cavs to begin their rebuild, which is sure to come, LeBron must agree to waive his NTC (no-trade clause). The downside of doing that for James is the backlash he will receive for basically giving up on his hometown team again. However, if he decides to bolt in free agency at the end of the season, he’s still getting the same heat.

The Cavs have been mentioned in so many NBA trade rumors that I’ve lost count over the last week. The writing has been on the wall since Kyrie Irving left, and with the addition of Isaiah Thomas, nothing has changed. The Cavs have sunk about as low as a team with this much talent can go, and things are getting worse by the day. So, instead of trying to patch the holes, why not sink the ship and build a new one from scratch?

That can only be done by trading away James and Love.

Jim Mone / AP Images

There’s no need for the Cavs to use the Brooklyn Nets 2018 NBA Draft pick to bring in DeAndre Jordan or use it for Kemba Walker. By trading James and Love, the Cavaliers could get the greatest haul in the history of the NBA. Even at 32-years-old, Lebron is still considered by many as the best in the NBA. What team, besides the Warriors would not be interested in his services?

To get LeBron, teams must be willing to give up a ton, plus pray for the future. A deadline deal will not guarantee a championship, nor will it guarantee LeBron staying past the year. With Love, some lucky team will probably get the player he was before heading to Cleveland. Many believe that Love has slowed his own game just to win championships. It’s been hard to watch Love go from a 26/12 guy to a 19/9 player. Much of that has to do with the pairing of he and James. However, splitting them up could lead to the Minnesota Timberwolves version returning, thus increasing the Cavaliers chances of landing a better package for him.

If LeBron is willing to make that move, the Cavs can then turn around and trade Love, that will solve their biggest issue. Right now, the Cavs are struggling and have nothing but the unknown to look forward to. LeBron could leave, Wade will be gone, and Thomas is also a free agent. If the Cavs are not careful, they could very well end up with Love, Smith, and Tristan Thompson as their main core players in 2018.

Think about a team like the Celtics who could slide Love or LeBron at power forward and give the Cavs one of their top picks in addition to Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum. The Philadelphia 76ers can offer picks, Dario Saric, and Markelle Fultz. So many teams would love to have James or Love. The Cavs would have options beyond their wildest dreams. However, after going to three straight NBA Finals, it will take more than a bad stretch for the Cavs to admit they’re defeated.

At least they have that 2018 pick from the Nets, right?