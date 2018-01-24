‘Married At First Sight’ Season 6 Recap: Week 4 — Honeymoons, Part 1 [Opinion]

These are typical honeymoons when it comes to the couples on Married at First Sight Season 6. They barely know each other, so things can get very awkward, which is exactly what happened tonight on Married at First Sight 2018. Check out the details below in our MAFS recap.

Last week on Married at First Sight 2018, the weddings were done and it was time to spend their first night together as husband and wife, which brought some awkward moments. While it was awkward for some, Jaclyn & Ryan held nothing back and they seemed to consummate their marriage right away. The next day, all of the couples met their families for brunch before heading out to Jamaica for their honeymoon. For the first time ever, all three couples will be at the same resort, but that was not determined yet, as the couples just arrived.

Check out a recap of all the couples from tonight on Married at First Sight Season 6 below.

Jaclyn & Ryan

The big breakthrough tonight for this couple was during their homework time. The doctors gave them questions to answer and this allowed Jaclyn to tell Ryan about her boyfriend that died. He was supportive, but he seems like the type that will let that bother him during a fight. All three couples came together for lunch and paddle boarding and during that time, the topic of sex was brought up. Ryan told the other couples they did not have sex yet, even though they have. He wanted to keep this private, which was a very nice gesture. He also planned a trip for them to swim with the dolphins, which is something Jaclyn has always wanted to do. Ryan seems too perfect right now, so I am waiting for that to stop.

Shawniece & Jephte

These two have some major issues. Shawniece is raring to go in this marriage, yet Jephte wants to take baby steps. Shawniece is trying, but I would be overly annoyed if I was her. Jephte seems like a great guy, but he is giving her nothing to work with and it pains me to watch it at times. He can be super nice one moment, but then be cold and closed off the next moment. He keeps calling Shawniece a stranger, which she is sick and tired of hearing. I get his struggles, but he also signed up for this show and moving very slow is not an option. I mean, they are married already.

Molly & Jon

This couple seems to be the middle ground on Married at First Sight Season 6. They are taking things slow, but seem to be getting along very well. No drama between them, but they are very similar to each other and both of them are playing nice, so far. They got a couples massage, which Molly was nervous about. She has never had a massage and does not like to get naked in front of people. She sucked it up and enjoyed it. Jon jokes all the time and you can tell Molly gets annoyed by it a lot. She said she may be rolling her eyes at him, but she is still smiling. They are boring right now, but I think the storm will be coming for these two down the road.

Married at First Sight Season 6 airs on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Lifetime.