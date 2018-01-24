San Francisco 49ers: Jarvis Landry Makes Perfect Sense In Free Agency [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The San Francisco 49ers have been in a rut over the past few seasons since Jim Harbaugh left town. It has been a rough period of time for the proud franchise, but they appear to be on the way back to relevance in the near future.

Jimmy Garoppolo was acquired last season from the New England Patriots and appears to be the new face of the franchise. After being named the starting quarterback, he led the 49ers to a 5-0 record. That has left the fans with plenty to be excited about looking ahead to the 2018 season.

John Lynch seems to have a great grasp of the plan to get San Francisco back to contention. Coming through with a big offseason would help speed up the process, especially if they can build a better squad around Garoppolo that can feed off of him.

It has been a long time since the 49ers had a franchise-caliber quarterback. Now, they need to go out and bring in pieces to help him play to his full potential. Adding more talent at the wide receiver position is likely going to be a priority.

Jarvis Landry is set to be one of the most coveted free agents available in the 2018 NFL free agency class. He could end up being franchise tagged by the Miami Dolphins, although they may not want to deal with the headache of unhappiness that could ensue if Landry has to stay against his will.

"From the offer process until this point was disrespectful." Jarvis Landry isn't happy with how contract talks with the Dolphins have played out.https://t.co/Sa4tBbm3ip — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 17, 2018

Last season with the Dolphins, Landry put together a huge all-around year. He caught 112 passes for 987 yards and nine touchdowns. Those numbers ended up being good enough for career-best in both receptions and touchdowns.

At just 25 years of age, Landry makes perfect sense for the 49ers. He would be a legitimate No. 1 target for Garoppolo and would add much-needed star power for San Francisco’s offense.

San Francisco is without question one of the top free agency destinations for players like Landry. Players that are fed up with not competing or playing with a talented quarterback. Garoppolo may not have been the starting quarterback for a full season yet, but he has shown the signs of having an above-average NFL arm.

According to Spotrac.com, Landry’s market value is projected at around $13.8 million per year. If that is the price range he is targeting, there will not be too many that can afford to give him that deal. San Francisco may want to spend money elsewhere, but they could certainly hand out that kind of deal to bring in a top receiver.

It will be interesting to see which teams end up showing serious interest in Landry this offseason. We have previously mentioned that Landry could be a perfect free agency match for the Minnesota Vikings. Outside of the Vikings and 49ers, there are plenty of other teams that could make for great fits.

All of that being said, expect to see Lynch and the 49ers look to make some big moves this offseason. Landry may not end up being their top target, but he should be.

Adding a piece like Landry would completely change the outlook for the 49ers’ offense. It would also give Landry the kind of fresh start that he obviously needs.

Expect to see the 49ers end up becoming one of the top landing spots for Landry this offseason. Garoppolo is giving the franchise hope for the first time in a long time, and they need to give him every piece they can to help him succeed.

Landry may very well be the piece that helps take the 49ers’ offense to their full potential and the team back into playoff contention.