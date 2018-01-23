Green Bay Packers: Three Underrated Free Agency Targets [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Brian Gutekunst is the new general manager for the Green Bay Packers and has a big job ahead of him in his first offseason in his new role. It has been awhile since “panic” surrounded the Packers’ organization, but that seems to be the feeling following a 2017 season that saw Aaron Rodgers go down with a broken collarbone and the proud franchise miss out on the playoffs.

Looking ahead at the upcoming offseason, the Packers could take a new approach. They could be more aggressive in many different areas.

According to a report from Packers News, Gutekunst is expected to be much more aggresive in free agency than Ted Thompson was. That is music to Packers fans’ ears, as Green Bay has simply failed to put the necessary talent around Rodgers to compete for multiple Super Bowl titles. Bringing in talent in free agency has helped teams like the New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks, and more immensely.

It became clear that the Packers can no longer rely on just Rodgers to push them deep into the playoffs. Assuming the Packers are more aggressive this offseason in free agency, there are quite a few potential targets for them to look at.

Aside from the big names, which three underrated free agents should the Packers target to help turn things around and get themselves back into Super Bowl contention?

Brian Gutekunst: Packers to become more aggressive in free agency https://t.co/cEse19zDFb — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 8, 2018

Tramon Williams, Cornerback

What a better way to start this list off for Packers’ fans than mentioning a very familiar name. Tramon Williams used to be a star for the Packers and would be a welcome addition back. He finished the 39 tackles, two interceptions, and 12 defended passes and would be a nice upgrade for the Green Bay secondary.

Jon Bostic, Inside Linebacker

Green Bay has some young talent at the inside linebacker position, but adding a piece like Jon Bostic would be a wise decision by Gutekunst. Bostic put together a great season for the Indianapolis Colts, racking up 97 total tackles to go along with a sack and fumble recovery. If he comes at the right price, Green Bay should seriously consider signing him.

Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Tight End

Martellus Bennett was supposed to be the long-term answer at tight end for the Packers, but after quitting on the team in the middle of the season, he was released. Now, the Packers are in need of finding a new tight end, and Austin Seferian-Jenkins could be the answer. Last season with the Jets, ASJ caught 50 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns, which could improve in a big way with Rodgers throwing him the ball.

Expect to see the Packers look to make quite a few moves this coming offseason. Rodgers isn’t getting any younger, and Green Bay will have to spend some money in order to get back to being a top team in the NFL.

These three players may not end up getting targeted by the Packers, but they all would fit needs and come at a lower cost than the big names at their position.