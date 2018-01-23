Super Bowl LII: 5 Records The Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots Can Break [Opinion]

Records are made to be broken is the old saying. With the Philadelphia Eagles set to battle the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, there could be a few records to fall. While Tom Brady and the Patriots are on course to set a few themselves, we’ll take a look at a few records both teams have a shot at breaking.

Here Are 5 Super Bowl Records The Philadelphia Eagles And New England Patriots Can Break

Most Combined Field Goals (7): The Patriots and the Eagles both have amazing kickers and both coaches believe that their defense can hold any offense. What this does is open the door for a Jake Elliott vs. Stephen Gostkowski kick contest. Both kickers are almost automatic from 50 yards out, which should give both quarterbacks a sense of security if either offense stalls near the opposition’s 40-yard line. The Super Bowl is a winner take all approach and putting points on the board is the name of the game.

Most Rushing Touchdowns (3): The Eagles and Patriots are both notorious for marching down the field at ease on opposing defenses. With Tom Brady at the helm, there’s a chance that Dion Lewis could score a few times from close. However, the real person who may break this record is LeGarrette Blount. When the Eagles are in the red zone, it’s Blount time. With Blount going against his former team and being shut out of the end zone in his first two Super Bowl tries, the Eagles may force the issue here.

Most Receiving Yards By A Tight End (104 Yards): A Super Bowl with two of the best receiving TEs in the NFL. Yeah, this record has a serious chance to be broken. The Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski connection is as dangerous as they come, however, Nick Foles and Zach Ertz could give them a run for their money. While most tight ends are best served for a five-yard first down catch, Gronk and Ertz can take a dump-off and go the distance.

Michael Perez / AP Images

Longest Field Goal (54 Yards): Two of the best kickers in the NFL will go toe-to-toe in Super Bowl 52. The Pats will send out Stephen Gostkowski and the Eagles will counter his powerful leg with one of their own in Jake Elliott. On November 19, 2017, Gostkowski nailed a 62-yarder against the Oakland Raiders. On the Eagles side of the coin, Elliott nailed a 61-yarder against the New York Giants on September 24, 2017. What also gives both kickers a chance to beat the Super Bowl record of 54 yards set by Steve Christie is that this game will be played indoors with no wind.

Keith Srakocic / AP Images

Most Combined First Downs Rushing (21): As great as Tom Brady is, the Pats have a stable of backs who love to do the dirty work. The same goes for the Eagles. For the season, according to the official NFL site, the Patriots gained a rushing first down 107 times while the Eagles managed 108. The difference with the Eagles lately has been no Wentz, which has caused Pederson to use Jay Ajayi and Blount more with Nick Foles in. With both teams usually facing third and short, there’s no reason to think this record cannot be broken.