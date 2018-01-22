Minnesota Vikings: Potential 2018 NFL Free Agency Targets [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Minnesota Vikings saw their season come to an end against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. It was a disappointing end to what had been a magical season. Now, the Vikings’ attention will shift to the upcoming offseason as they look to make improvements for a better chance at contending for a Super Bowl in 2018.

Case Keenum broke onto the scene for the Vikings after an injury to Sam Bradford. He appears to be the favorite to enter 2018 as the starting quarterback, although he is a free agent, along with Bradford and Teddy Bridgewater. It seems very likely that Minnesota will bring Keenum and Bridgewater back in 2018.

247 Sports has reported that many believe the Vikings will end up franchise tagging Keenum when everything is said and done.

Outside of the quarterback position, the Vikings seem set at running back with Dalvin Cook. He looked like a star before going down with a torn ACL.

There are very few needs that the Vikings require entering the 2018 offseason. While there may not huge “needs,” there are always areas that can be improved. Competing in the NFC North isn’t easy, especially looking ahead to next season with Aaron Rodgers coming back with a chip on his shoulder, no pun intended.

All of that being said, which free agents should the Vikings target this offseason to bolster their roster?

From before the game – #Vikings planning to use franchise tag on Case Keenum?:https://t.co/Jg3k4qubj5 — Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) January 22, 2018

Case Keenum/Teddy Bridgewater, Quarterback

Obviously, both Case Keenum and Teddy Bridgewater are going to be on this list. Minnesota must bring both of them back and allow them to compete with each other for the starting job.

Dontari Poe, Defensive Tackle

Bringing in a star defensive tackle would be a nice step in the right direction for the Vikings. If there was a weakness in their defense, the defensive line was the place to look. Dontari Poe would simply improve an already dominant defense and would make it much more difficult to run the football against the Vikings.

Kyle Fuller, Cornerback

If the Vikings want to bring in some youth to help their secondary, Kyle Fuller could make perfect sense. During the 2017 season with the Chicago Bears, Fuller racked up 69 total tackles to go along with two interceptions and 22 defended passes. Fuller would fit perfectly into the Vikings’ secondary and would bring even more playmaking potential.

Justin Pugh, Guard

Beefing up the offensive line should also be a priority for the Vikings this offseason. Justin Pugh would be a nice long-term option for the Vikings at just 27 years of age. Adding a piece like Pugh would help open up the run even more for Cook, while also allowing either Keenum, Bridgewater, or whoever the starting quarterback in Minnesota is in 2018.

Expect to see the Vikings make some moves this offseason, even though they were one of the top teams in the NFL this season. Mike Zimmer knows that his team is a piece or two away from a Super Bowl ring, and management will do all they can to help him get them there.