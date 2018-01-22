Donald Trump Reportedly Spent Saturday Watching Himself Criticize Obama For 2013 Government Shutdown [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Aaron Homer and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Donald Trump spent Saturday watching clips of himself criticizing Barack Obama during the 2013 government shutdown, wallowing in self-pity over having to miss a swanky event at Mar-a-Lago, Newsweek is reporting.

There comes a time in every person’s life when you have to eat your words. Perhaps you said something stupid at an inopportune time, and it’s now coming back to haunt you. Or perhaps you criticized someone for doing the same thing that you are now doing yourself. Either way, it’s not pleasant.

Unfortunately for the 45th president, that is the very situation in which he now finds himself. Back in 2013, when then-President Barack Obama and Republicans in Congress were unable to reach an agreement on the budget, the government shut down. And at the time, Donald Trump, long an outspoken critic of Obama, had a lot to say about that on social media and on his favorite news program, Fox & Friends.

“Problems start from the top and have to get solved from the top and the president’s the leader and he’s got to get everybody in a room and he’s got to lead. And [Obama] doesn’t do that. In 25 years and 50 years and 100 years from now, when the government—they talk about the government shutdown, they’re going to be talking about the president of the United States. Who was the president at that time?”

“In any other administration, this would count as a Category 5 political hurricane, but no one imagines that it will sweep the ‘very stable genius’ away.” Max Boot on Donald Trump’s whirlwind week: https://t.co/CWH8m5Zo7k — Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) January 22, 2018

Being reminded of his hypocrisy hasn’t sat well with the president. A White House aide told the New York Times that Trump spent the day watching that clip and others, which apparently bothered him to no end.

“Mr. Trump spent much of his day watching old TV clips of him berating President Barack Obama for a lack of leadership during the 2013 government shutdown.”

Perhaps even worse for Trump, he was forced to spend Saturday at the White House when he’d rather have been at his Mar-a-Lago resort. There, a $100,000-per-couple party was to be held to celebrate his first year in office. That party had to be scrapped because Trump was needed in Washington. So instead, Trump spent the day watching headlines reminding him of his own failures, as well images of hundreds of thousands of protesters gathering for Women’s Marches across the country.

In fact, say White House aides, so “stymied” was Trump by the negative coverage that he wanted to do something — anything — to get the ball rolling on budget negotiations again. Trump’s chief of staff, John Kelly, instead talked with congressional leaders. It’s a role he’s found himself in before, trying to speak on behalf of Trump to congressional leaders who don’t even know what the impulsive and inconsistent president even wants.

As of this writing, the government shutdown continues, with Trump tweeting Monday morning that it was all Democrats’ fault.