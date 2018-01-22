PlayStation 4 Evil Shift Controllers – A Controller With ESports In Mind [Opinion]

Evil Controllers have been a name in the custom controller industry for the last 10 years. Known for their highly successful modifications of Xbox and PlayStation controllers, Evil Controllers released the Evil Shift controller; a gamepad with eSports in mind. This highly customizable controller is meant to give eSports players the highest performing hardware to serve their competition needs.

The Evil Shift controller is available in both the PlayStation 4’s Dualshock 4 and the Xbox One controller. Each controller supports four paddles on the back end of the controller, allowing players to map the face buttons, or any input for that matter, to the back paddles, allowing for instantaneous feed back and cutting out the need for the player to move their thumbs off the sticks. This allows players to, in theory, react better and always keep moving in game. Other controllers have supported paddles before; Microsoft’s own Elite controller has interchangeable paddles if you desire to use them. However, one of the other major features that the Evil Shift touts is their “Instant Touch Technology.”

The paddles on the Evil Shift are incredibly responsive thanks to the instant touch tech built into the controller. Evil touts an ergonomic placement of these paddles to “eliminate accidental button presses,” however, I would have to disagree completely there. In my extensive use of the PlayStation 4 version of the Evil Shift, I found the controller to be almost too responsive. Accidental button presses were all too common, sometimes completely ruining a match of Destiny 2 or causing me to waste a skill in Persona 5. There doesn’t seem to be a way to adjust the sensitivity either, which is a shame as each player has a different grip on a controller. You should be able to adjust the sensitivity of the paddles to your preference, especially if it’s touted that it’s meant to stop accidental presses from happening.

The Evil Shift controller does come with a full compliment of interchangeable thumb sticks, so you can adjust the height of the sticks to your preference. I actually prefer two separate heights, the right thumb stick a little higher than the left, and it’s great that Evil supplies a way to really customize the feel of the sticks to your liking. The controller doesn’t feel flimsy or cheap either, which for $169.99 it should feel sturdy in your hands.

The back of the Evil Shift Dualshock 4 showing the paddle placement. Evil Controllers

I just can’t help but feel that this controller might be a little overpriced, especially if you’re looking at the Xbox One variant. The Elite controller is incredible and cheaper than the Evil Shift, which may deter some of Microsoft’s players from looking at the Shift. However, the pickings are slimmer on the PlayStation side of things, so the Evil Shift does provide a good option for a player looking for an edge in competitions. That instantaneous feedback from the paddles is something that you could get used to as well, especially if you’re looking for the smallest amount of controller latency and button press as possible. And the fact the Evil Shift is re-programmable on the fly and doesn’t require software or an update to do, it could give you an edge in between matches if you notice a different keybinding would serve you better.

In the end, the Evil Shift controller is a good product. But depending on your use case, it may not be the product for you. The paddles are incredibly sensitive to the touch and while the company specifically mentions the design of the controller is to negate accidental presses, this isn’t the case and does cause frustration. However, the controller is solidly built, and while overpriced compared to some elite options out there, the Evil Shift does fit a niche for the discerning eSports player looking to get an edge in their next competition.