NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Possible Destinations For Kemba Walker [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mark Wilson and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Charlotte Hornets have decided to pursue a potential trade that will involve the face of their franchise, Kemba Walker according to reports from ESPN. However, such a trade will not come without a huge price for any team. In order to snag Walker, (21.7 points, 5.8 assists) someone will be forced to give up a piece of their future and more.

Charlotte will like to package Walker with another contract they no longer want. While Dwight Howard has not been mentioned, one would think that Marvin Williams, Nicolas Batum or Michael Kidd-Gilchrist will follow Walker out the door. But what team will be willing to add that extra salary to their payroll?

Here Are 5 Trade Destinations For Kemba Walker

New York Knicks: The Knicks, despite their overload of point guards, must make a move here. Jarrett Jack is not a starter, Frank Ntilikina is not ready, and Trey Burke was recently called up from the G-League. The issue with this deal is, the Knicks still need a facilitator and Walker has not been that player since he entered the league.

San Antonio Spurs: Tony Parker is on his way out the door, Dejounte Murray has great potential, and Patty Mills is better served as a backup. Pairing Walker with LaMarcus Aldridge and Kawhi Leonard will give the Spurs another Big 3 to count on for a few more seasons.

Los Angeles Clippers: Austin Rivers has yet to prove that he’s ready to be a lead guard. Adding Kemba will solve a few issues the Clippers have since the departure of Chris Paul during the offseason. One good thing to come of this trade might be the Clippers keeping DeAndre Jordan in uniform. Adding Walker will be a huge upgrade over Austin.

Kemba Walker is 1 of 6 Hornets lottery picks since Michael Jordan became majority owner in 2010. He’s the only one to make an All-Star team. pic.twitter.com/cXyh2W8kF0 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 19, 2018

Phoenix Suns: Why not? Imagine a backcourt that features Walker and sharp-shooting Devin Booker. As stated earlier, Walker is not one of the top assists men in the NBA, however, his perimeter game paired with Booker could help turn the Suns around.

New Orleans Pelicans: Honestly, the Pelicans could be the best destination for Walker. But it all depends on what Hornets are willing to take back in return. The Pelicans can send Jrue Holiday to Charlotte for Walker and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. While it will take some cash off the books, they will need to eat Holiday’s contract.