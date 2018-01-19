NBA Trade Rumors: Cavaliers Want Kemba Walker But He’s No Different than Kyrie or Isaiah [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mark Wilson and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

There are rumors according to Bleacher Report that the Cleveland Cavaliers might have their sights on Kemba Walker of the Charlotte Hornets. But why? What was the point of trading Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics for Isaiah Thomas if you will still end up with the same player two times over? Walker is a good scorer, however, a true point guard he is not.

For whatever reason, the Cavaliers are stuck in the thought process that offense wins titles. That might be one of the major misconceptions regarding the Golden State Warriors over the past three seasons. While the offense of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have taken center stage, most fail to realize that the Warriors were one of the top defensive teams in the NBA during their run. But yet, the Cavs may believe that trading for Kemba Walker will erase all their pains this season. No. Despite the Cavs having Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, and Kevin Love for three years, they only walked away with one title. So what’s the difference between Irving, Thomas, and Walker?

Irving was a scorer, the same with Thomas, and the same with Walker. What the Cavaliers need is a facilitator, someone to set up James and Love while also taking the pressure off LeBron’s shoulders as far as ball distribution goes. For his career, Walker averages 5.4 assists per game. However, his numbers are right in line with those of Irving (5.5), and Thomas (5.1). With the addition of Walker, the Cavs will be in the same boat they’re in now.

What’s needed is a defensive presence and the talk has been featured around DeAndre Jordan of the Los Angeles Clippers. If the Cavs can somehow land Jordan, then a fourth straight trip to the NBA Finals could all but be a lock. So why the sudden interest in Walker?

While most teams are looking in the G-League for help, the Cavs are still living off the Miami Heat Big 3 dreams and going for another super team. That’s not needed. Walker and Thomas are the same, minus the height. Plenty of this has to do with the Cavaliers recent struggles and reports that players think they’re not capable of winning a championship this season. The Cavaliers have panicked before but this one seems honest.

Adding Walker may boost their offense but he’s not the missing piece they need to overtake the Boston Celtics or the Warriors.