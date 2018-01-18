Minnesota Vikings Are A Perfect Free Agency Match For Jarvis Landry [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Jarvis Landry is one of the biggest names to watch in the NFL heading into free agency this offseason. He has become a star over the past four years with the Miami Dolphins, but he could end up finding a new home this offseason. Miami could choose to franchise tag him, although they have shown no interest in holding on to players that don’t want to be with them.

Seeing them trade Jay Ajayi to the Philadelphia Eagles at the trade deadline last year was a shock. Landry’s name was brought up in quite a few trade rumors as well, although the Dolphins did not end up trading him.

Despite all of the drama in Miami, Landry put together an impressive all-around season once again. He caught 112 passes for 987 yards and nine touchdowns. His nine touchdown receptions were a career-high, as were his 112 receptions.

Looking ahead at free agency this offseason, there are quite a few teams that will have interest in signing Landry. He may not get to leave Miami, but if they don’t tag him, he will have his choice of teams to play for.

According to a report from ESPN, Landry feels “disrespected” by the way contract talks have been going with the Dolphins.

All of that being said, there is one NFC contender that could be a perfect landing spot for him.

Case Keenum and the Minnesota Vikings have been a major surprise this season. After Sam Bradford went down with an injury, very few gave the Vikings a chance of making a serious Super Bowl run. Now, they are in the NFC Championship Game set to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, who are also missing their starting quarterback.

Adding a talent like Landry would take their offense to the next level. It would make them even more dangerous in the playoff picture next season.

Minnesota currently has Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen as their top two wide receivers. Some may wonder how Landry would fit in and if he is worth the money it would take to sign him due to those two receivers already being at the top of the depth chart. It is very easy to see what kind of role he would have.

If the Vikings were to add Landry, it would immediately allow either him or Thielen to get back to being a slot receiver. Diggs and Landry across from each other with Thielen in the slot is a nightmare to think about for opposing defensive coordinators.

At just 25 years of age, Landry is just entering the prime of his career. Whether the Vikings stick with Keenum, Teddy Bridgewater, or bring in a new quarterback, having that trio of wide receivers would make it very easy for them to run the offense. Add in Dalvin Cook in the backfield and the Vikings would have one of the most dangerous offenses in the entire NFL.

Going up against a motivated Aaron Rodgers looking to get his Green Bay Packers back to the top of the division won’t be an easy task for the Vikings. Neither will knocking off Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions. Don’t forget about the Chicago Bears, who have a new young quarterback and a promising new head coach.

This is the window that the Vikings have to capitalize on. Spending money should not be an issue for them, especially when they can bring in another star for the offense.

They have a strong defense that ranked No. 1 in total defense in 2017. Adding to their offense will only improve their chances at repeating as NFC North division champions next season.

Landry may not end up being a target for the Vikings this offseason when everything is said and done, but he certainly would be a great fit for them should they choose to pursue him.