‘Married At First Sight’ Season 6 Recap: Week 3 — The Newlyweds [Opinion]

The couples on Married at First Sight Season 6 are officially married. It was time to spend their first night together as husband and wife and then head out on their honeymoon. Check out the details for the newlyweds below in our Married at First Sight Season 6 recap.

Last week on Married at First Sight 2018 saw the weddings finally happen. The couples would meet for the first time at the altar, as their nerves were all working overtime. There was attraction for all of the couples, as they all said “I do” and were married. The reception was held and the families all seemed to be getting along. The night came to an end and it was a question of whether or not the couples would consummate their marriage or not.

Check out a recap of all the couples from tonight on Married at First Sight Season 6 below.

Jaclyn & Ryan

These two have hit it off instantly. I truly want to root for them, but then it almost seems like Ryan is being a little fake. He wanted to get married, but I just wonder if he is moving too fast with things. Of all the couples, Jaclyn and Ryan are the only couple that did consummate their marriage on the first night. They joked about a condom being on the floor the next morning, so you know it happened. They made it to Jamaica for their honeymoon and the chemistry was still going strong on MAFS Season 6.

Wedding and now getting to know each other’s families tonight ???????? married advice ???? and details on this man #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs @lifetimetv 8/9C unfiltered half hour before! @Ryan_P_Buckley pic.twitter.com/U4UGfxG8qd — Jaclyn Schwartzberg (@jaq239) January 16, 2018

Shawniece & Jephte

This couple worries me and gives me anxiety when watching them. I love Jephte, as he seems like a very nice and genuine guy. He wants them to get to know each other, but I did not like how slow he was moving. He signed up for the show, so he knew what was happening. Jephte has his walls up and it could ruin things, as Shawniece seems to want to move it a lot quicker. She comes off as a little needy and needs validation from her man. If Jephte continues to move so slow, I think Shawniece is going to get more and more annoyed with him.

Molly & Jon

They are both very pretty people. They seem to be perfect for each other and have been having a great time together. However, I think it is all an act for them on Married at First Sight 2018. They are being way too nice and it comes off as fake. I understand it is awkward to be in this situation, but I feel they are trying too hard to be nice and not upset the other person. It makes me question things between them, but I feel like major drama will be heading their way.

