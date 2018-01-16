Oakland Raiders: Potential 2018 NFL Free Agency Targets [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Jon Gruden is back in town and there is a lot of excitement already surrounding the 2018 NFL season for the Oakland Raiders. After suffering through an incredibly disappointing 2017 season, the Raiders fired head coach Jack Del Rio in order to bring Gruden in. Now, the Raiders’ focus will switch to the offseason and bringing in more talent to compete in the AFC in 2018.

Oakland already has a top-notch quarterback in Derek Carr, although he struggled in 2017. They will need to make some improvements around him within the offense, but also need to bring in more defensive talent.

One way to do that will be via free agency. There are quite a few quality players in free agency this offseason and it is obvious that the Raiders are not scared to spend money in order to get back into Super Bowl contention.

Looking ahead at free agency, there are quite a few players that look like great fits for the Raiders. There are quite a few players that could help Oakland turn their problems around on both sides of the football. Oakland isn’t too far away from being a top team in the AFC and spending in free agency might just get them there.

All of that being said, which free agents should the Raiders seriously consider making a run at this offseason?

Allen Robinson, Wide Receiver

There have been reports that the Raiders will be moving on from Michael Crabtree this offseason, according to Pro Football Talk. That may not end up happening, but if it does, Allen Robinson should be a target for the Raiders. He is just 24 years old and would fit very nicely across from Amari Cooper in the Oakland offense.

Dontari Poe, Defensive Tackle

Shoring up the middle of the defensive line will be a priority for the Raiders as well this offseason. Dontari Poe would make perfect sense for the Raiders, although he won’t come cheap. If Oakland truly wants to be a Super Bowl contender, Poe would be a nice addition for them.

NaVorro Bowman, Linebacker

Oakland must re-sign NaVorro Bowman this offseason. After racking up 127 tackles and becoming the leader of the Raiders’ defense, he must be re-signed. Bowman will have quite a few teams interested in signing him, but the Raiders have a good chance to bring him back if they offer a fair deal.

Malcolm Butler, Cornerback

If the Raiders decide to spend a decent amount of money on their defense, Malcolm Butler could end being a prime target. He has seen his name mentioned in trade rumors throughout a large portion of the season and is likely to leave New England. The Patriots may choose to attempt bringing him back, but the Raiders should get involved as well.