Chicago Bears: Potential 2018 NFL Free Agency Targets [Opinion]

Matt Nagy and the Chicago Bears couldn’t be more excited to be starting a new era of football this offseason. After a rough tenure with John Fox leading the way, the Bears now have a new quarterback and coach ready to turn the Bears’ franchise back into a playoff contender.

Looking ahead at the upcoming offseason, the Bears will have to address quite a few needs in order to get back into contention in a tough NFC North division. Contending with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers is never an easy task and the Minnesota Vikings are a new powerhouse as well. Detroit has a lot of potential, and Matt Patricia could do wonders for them defensively.

Mitchell Trubisky is the new quarterback in Chicago, and fans could not be more excited about him. He showed flashes of star potential as a rookie in 2017, although there is quite a bit of work for him to do. During the 2017 season, according to ESPN statistics, Trubisky completed 59.4 percent of his passes for 2,193 yards, seven touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Chicago could be very active in free agency if Ryan Pace chooses to go that direction. They have a good amount of money to spend and quite a few players that would be perfect fits if they can get them.

All of that being said, which free agents should the Bears consider making a serious run at this offseason?

Jarvis Landry, Wide Receiver

First and foremost, adding a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver is a must for the Bears this offseason. Jarvis Landry has been a star for the Miami Dolphins over the past few years and would give Trubisky a top-notch target. Landry will be a hot commodity this offseason, but Chicago should put a full-court press on him.

DeMarcus Lawrence, Defensive End

Let’s just go ahead and add another big name to the list of potential free agent targets for the Bears. They could use a lethal pass-rushing tight end, and DeMarcus Lawrence is available in free agency. If the Bears want their defense to take a big leap, signing Lawrence would be a good start toward making that happen.

Davon House, Cornerback

Chicago has a history of signing Packers’ free agents, and Davon House could be a solid target for them. The cornerback position as an issue all season long for the Bears, and House is known for being a decent cover corner. House has his issues but could be a valuable signing at a very reasonable cost.

Sammy Watkins, Wide Receiver

One former star in the making that has fallen flat over the past few years is set to hit the free agency market. Sammy Watkins was considered to be one of the best up-and-coming receivers in the NFL not that long ago, but his value is at an all-time low. Chicago would be wise to go and try to bring him on board in addition to a No. 1 target like Landry.