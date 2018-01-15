Green Bay Packers: One Surprising Move That Must Be Made [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Green Bay Packers are heading into a new era. Ted Thompson has stepped aside from the general manager position, while Brian Gutekunst is the new man in town making the decisions. Green Bay also fired defensive coordinator Dom Capers and quite a few other members of the coaching staff.

It has been a long time since there was so much movement from the Packers’ organization. Missing the playoffs in 2017 was a huge deal for the Packers, and they are making it clear that losing is unacceptable moving forward or people will lose their jobs.

Looking ahead to the 2018 NFL offseason, the Packers have quite a bit of work to do. Last season, after Aaron Rodgers went down with a broken collarbone, it was quite obvious that Green Bay was not very good without their superstar quarterback powering them to wins. Brett Hundley didn’t get the job done and neither did the defense.

One area that was a strength for the Packers and a big bright spot was the running game. Rookie running backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams look to be a very dangerous duo for the Packers moving forward.

Unfortunately, there is one player that looks like he could end up being the odd man out for the Packers.

Ty Montgomery came into the 2017 season with a lot of hype surrounding him. He made the positional switch from wide receiver to running back and was expected to have a big season. A slow start and nagging injuries didn’t allow that breakout season to happen and his future with the Packers could be in doubt.

Green Bay will have two choices when it comes to Montgomery. They can either convert him back to a wide receiver or trade him and get a mid-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Throughout the course of the 2017 season, Montgomery ended up carrying the football just 71 times for 273 yards and three touchdowns, according to ESPN statistics. He also caught 23 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown. Those numbers weren’t bad considering Montgomery only played in eight games, but they also will not get him back into the starting lineup over either Jones or Williams.

There are quite a few teams that could use more talent at the running back position. Montgomery could even push for the starting job in a few other cities if he was traded.

Rodgers could use more help from the receiver position, as Jordy Nelson is aging quickly and Randall Cobb has not been the star that he once was. Davante Adams, however, is quickly becoming one of the most dangerous receivers in the NFL.

Needless to say, making a decision on Montgomery will be tough for Gutekunst. There is no denying the talent that he possesses, but they simply won’t have a spot to play him at running back. Montgomery could make an impact as a wide receiver, but he seemed to embrace being a running back.

All of that being said, trading him might be in the best interest of both the Packers and Montgomery. They could get some value in return for him, and it would allow Montgomery to continue focusing on being a running back. That may not be the route that Green Bay chooses to go, but it makes perfect sense.

Expect to see the Packers be much more aggressive this offseason than they have been in years past. They know that their window with Rodgers is closing and they have to bring in more talent to support him.

Montgomery may have a lot of talent, but the Packers need to move forward with Williams and Jones in a dual-back system and see what kind of value they could get for Montgomery on the trade market.