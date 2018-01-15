Kim Zolciak Drops Bomb About Her ‘RHOA’ Co-Star, But She Could Be Looking For A Full-Time Job [Opinion]

Kim Zolciak has returned to The Real Housewives of Atlanta this season after spending a few years away from the franchise. When Kim announced she was returning, she was more than eager to tell her fans how she had negotiated her way back on the show. Perhaps she wanted her fans to know that she was getting paid a good amount of money to return, even though she’s only a friend of the wives. On her first episode back, Kim made various baseless accusations against Kenya Moore as she had just gotten married. But when she was confronted with facts about her own life, she flipped out.

On last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kim appeared to be looking for trouble again. It appears Zolciak is back on the show to cause drama, and she doesn’t seem to care who she’s hurting. Now that her husband isn’t playing in the NFL anymore, it’s possible that Bravo is the family’s primary income, so Kim wants a full-time spot on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. On Twitter, Kim Zolciak made an accusation that Kandi Burruss and her husband have sex with many different women. It’s no secret that Kandi likes to explore with her husband, and she has admitted to having sex with women. But Kim seems to only share this news because she’s trying to cause trouble and get a full-time job with Bravo.

“If anybody is lying it’s you Kandi. You and your husband are full on swingers f**king all kinds of girls and can NEVER admit it. And b**ch if it weren’t for me there would be no house. Remember I built this house!” Kim revealed on Twitter last night, just two days after bragging about how wonderful her life is, writing on Saturday, “I’m living exactly how I dreamed I would! My amazing hubby, my healthy beautiful children, a happy heart and peaceful mind, a multi-million dollar company, 2 shows 1 network, So blessed! Some people just can’t stand it Jealousy is a disease get well soon b**ch!! Xoxo.”

It seems to be a hurtful way to get attention. Kim has been a part of the Bravo family for years, so she knows what is required to keep a job. The ratings need to be high, drama needs to happen, and fans need to be talking online. With Kim’s random accusation last night about something fans already know, it sounds like she’s ready to do whatever it takes to get back on the show full time. Kandi may not be pleased about her personal info being shared with the world, but Zolciak doesn’t seem to care at all. For some people, money is more important than friendships.

Kim Zolciak is currently only a friend of the wives, but she could be back for a full-time position on the next season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.