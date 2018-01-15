Trump, A Possibly Fake Note, And Hawaii [Opinion]

As weeks go, this was probably one of the most self-involved for President Donald J. Trump. He had the much-sought physical while speculation about his mental and physical health ran rampant across media – both social and the usual channels. The note that was reportedly from his White House doctor – Ronny Jackson, M.D. – is now believed to be a fake note, thanks to a notable misspelling of the physician’s first name, and while Hawaii came to terms with a ballistic missile threat that ended up as a colossal mistake, Trump…said nothing except to once again denigrate Fire And Fury and its author, Michael Wolff.

It was the last point that was mentioned that was perhaps all the proof anyone needed that Trump quite probably is one of the most self-involved of our presidents. When one runs a country, it is a safe bet that said leader is going to have a fairly decent ego. Being elected leader of a country is the ultimate evidence of, to quote Sally Field in her Academy Award acceptance speech for Places Of The Heart (according to The Cut), “I can’t deny the fact that you like me, right now, you like me.”

That said, it is also a fair bet that one only need look at Trump’s Twitter feed to realize just how much Trump brings up how amazing he is. Whether we are looking at comments about his being a #stablegenius or how he is reportedly one of the most healthy presidents to take office, it is clear that Trump and his ego know no bounds.

That brings us to the next point: the potentially fake note reporting the excellence of Trump’s health. 247 Sports reported that Rachel Maddow of MSNBC first pointed out that Dr. Ronny Jackson’s name was misspelled on the press release extolling the wonder that was Trump’s health. In fact, the doctor listed on the release is listed as Dr. Ronnie Jackson. Why would the White House doctor release a fake note? Was it the doctor, or was it a matter of Trump wanting to protect what he perceives to be his image and him instructing his personnel to release a fake note? Regardless, the doctor is reportedly going to answer questions on Tuesday, January 16; chief among these questions is now possibly why the note appears fake or even why is Trump so apparently desperate to protect himself.

President Donald Trump is being slammed once again by the media, and we are only two weeks into 2018. Mark Wilson / Getty Images

As for the Hawaii alert debacle, did Trump comment about how appalled he was that this sort of fake alert would be allowed to grip the island nation without relief for over a half an hour before a “false alarm” note was officially sent? No. He took the opportunity to once again lambast Michael Wolff’s novel Fire And Fury and once again complain about “fake news.”

So much Fake News is being reported. They don’t even try to get it right, or correct it when they are wrong. They promote the Fake Book of a mentally deranged author, who knowingly writes false information. The Mainstream Media is crazed that WE won the election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2018

No mention about Hawaii. No statements about concern for those who were caught in what had to have been a terrifying ordeal. In Trump’s eyes, the Hawaii false alarm is an opportunity to prove that he is right about the “fake news” and nothing else.

How pitiful.

A potentially faked doctor’s note and a failure to comment about 38 minutes of unnecessary terror – terror, in the eyes of many, that Trump has only made worse because of his incessant ringbanging and saber-rattling – only serve to demonstrate just how narcissistic and self-serving President Trump is.

It will be interesting to see whether Dr. Ronny Jackson – not the Dr. Ronnie Jackson who signed the doctor’s report – has anything to say about Trump’s narcissistic behavior when he actually faces reporters Tuesday. The potentially fake note will no doubt be high on reporters’ lists of questions, and as for Hawaii? They are still waiting for a reasonable comment expressing any sort of support in the aftermath of the terrifying false alarm.