New York Knicks Must Insert Trey Burke Into Starting Lineup As Soon As Possible [Opinion]

The New York Knicks finally made the move most expected them to as they signed G-League star, Trey Burke for the remainder of the season according to ESPN. However, while it’s a great deal for Burke, it’s still rather confusing. The Knicks have struggled at point guard this season with Jarrett Jack (7.8 points, 6.1 assists), Ramon Sessions (3.7 points, 2.1 assists), and Frank Ntilikina (5.6 points, 3.4 assists). The Knicks waived Sessions to make room or Burke, but they still have three point guards on the roster when they only had minutes for two.

With Burke now a part of the team, does he start or sit and watch Jack and Ntilikina continue to struggle? The best option is to let Burke loose. While playing for the Westchester Knicks, Burke averaged 26.6 points, 5.4 assists while shooting 48 percent from the floor including 41.6 percent from three-point range. G-League or not, how can the Knicks pass on this type of production?

What makes Burke’s situation even better is that he’s played in the NBA before with success. As for chemistry, look no further than his relationship with current Knick, Tim Hardaway Jr. Both players were members of the 2013 Michigan Wolverines basketball team then went on to play in the National Championship game. The chemistry is already there and with the Knicks looking for a veteran hand, Burke is clearly their guy.

Trey Burke Should be the New York Knicks’ Starter At Point Guard

With the NBA ready to hit the All-Star break and teams looking to make moves before the NBA trade deadline, Jack might be out the door leaving just Burke and Ntilikina as the only two point guards. The Knicks are currently 30th in three-pointers made and attempted but are shooting 36 percent as a team. The addition of Burke will help but he brings far more to the table than his shooting.

During his time in the NBA, he was a scorer off the bench. While still in the point guard role, he was more Jarrett Jack than Rajon Rondo. However, his time in Westchester provided him to look at the game differently. With Kristaps Porzingis, Enes Kanter and Hardaway doing the heavy lifting on the offensive side, Burke will be asked to get them the ball in their sweet spots while taking the open shots he’ll be given. Ntilikina is not a scorer and Jack is not a facilitator. But Burke, he’s both. For that reason, he deserves to be the starter once he gets adjusted to the team after a few games.

If the New York Knicks have any hopes of making the playoffs this year, calling up Trey Burke was the first step.