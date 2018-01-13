Green Bay Packers: Bold Predictions For The NFL Offseason [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers found out a lot about themselves during the 2017 NFL season. Unfortunately, the things that they found out were not good things. First and foremost, the Packers found out that they are nothing without their franchise quarterback under center.

After starting the season off 4-1, the Packers missed the playoffs with Brett Hundley leading the way. It was a sobering season for the Packers, to say the least, and they have made major changes since the season ended.

Green Bay moved on from defensive coordinator Dom Capers and brought in a new offensive coordinator as well. Joe Philbin is back and Mike Pettine will be trying to get the Packers’ defense back on track. Ted Thompson also stepped aside from his general managing duties, while Brian Gutekunst was hired to replace him.

Looking ahead at the upcoming offseason, the Packers’ approach is expected to be much different than it has been in years past. According to a report from Packers News, Gutekunst is expected to be much more aggressive in free agency than Thompson was. Green Bay also holds the No. 14 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, which is higher than they usually pick.

All of that being said, what bold predictions can be made for the Packers this offseason?

Brian Gutekunst will use 'every available avenue' to build Packers roster https://t.co/qL4vlojSXo — The Packers Wire (@ThePackersWire) January 8, 2018

Green Bay Will Sign Jimmy Graham

Let’s start it off with a bang. Green Bay has a need at the tight end position and Jimmy Graham seems like a perfect fit. Giving Rodgers a target like Graham would round out the Packers’ offense perfectly and they will spend some money to make it happen.

A Veteran Cornerback Will Be Signed

Perhaps the biggest need on the defensive side of the football is at the cornerback position. Green Bay has been known to try to fill their needs through the draft, but Gutekunst will look to free agency. Trumaine Johnson is the best corner on the market, but even if they don’t sign him, Green Bay will be looking to bring a veteran corner in.

A Trade Will Be Made During the Draft

Green Bay has a lot to work with this offseason, including the No. 14 overall pick in the NFL Draft. They will be looking to make a move, whether that be moving up or down to acquire more picks. Gutekunst has a great opportunity to trade down to gather more picks in the first three rounds and for the future.

Aaron Rodgers Will Sign a Massive Extension

Another top priority for the Packers will be locking Rodgers up long-term and keeping him a Packer for life. Rodgers is looking at a massive contract and the Packers will happily give it to him. Expect to see the two sides get something done this offseason with new management in place.