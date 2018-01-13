NBA Trade Rumors: Blake Griffin For Karl-Anthony Towns Is A Foolish Move For Timberwolves [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mark Wilson and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Los Angeles Clippers contacted the Minnesota Timberwolves about a possible trade for Blake Griffin and Karl-Anthony Towns according to Bleacher Report. A trade of this magnitude could alter the direction of both teams and not in a good way. For Minnesota, it would mean trading one of the best young players in the post for an oft-injured star in Griffin. Not only that but what exactly will the Timberwolves gain for such a foolish move?

For the season, Towns is averaging 20.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks on 54 percent shooting. Griffin, however, is averaging 22.6 points and 7.7 rebounds on 43 percent shooting. If the numbers don’t convince you how crazy this trade is, why not look at the ages and contracts. KAT is 22 years old while Griffin is 28. While both are superstar players, Griffin is on the books with an annual salary of $34 million while KAT will make $7.8 million in 2018. Both are under the age of 30, however, it’s Griffin who’s an annual member of the injured reserve list. Griffin missed 21 games last year and has already missed 16 this season. Not a smart move.

With the Clippers looking to hit the reset button after losing Chris Paul this offseason and the possibility of trading DeAndre Jordan, moving Griffin make sense. From the Clippers point of view, this is a great trade as it will shed a ton of their salary cap but in order for this to work, Jordan must move as well unless Towns will shift to the power forward position.

Why the Timberwolves Should Not Trade Karl-Anthony Towns for Blake Griffin

For the Timberwolves, why would they do this? KAT is the driving force behind everything they do on both ends of the floor. With the team finally making positive strides this season after the moves that brought them Jeff Teague, Jimmy Butler, and Taj Gibson, there’s no need to screw with this core. The Wolves are leading their division with a 28-16 record, however, adding Griffin will change the direction of their season.

Griffin is not known as a stellar defender plus, who can the Timberwolves slide into the center position to replace the production of KAT? A trade to bring Blake Griffin to play power forward will work but only if Towns is still in uniform. Anything other than that is highway robbery for the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are headed to the playoffs for the first time since the 2003 season. There’s no need for the Timberwolves to destroy their chemistry and future for a player who does not have a ceiling as high as Karl-Anthony Towns.