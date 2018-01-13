San Francisco 49ers: Early Second Round 2018 NFL Draft Targets [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers are heading into what could be a massive offseason. They finally seem to have a legitimate franchise quarterback and for once look to be headed in the right direction. Now, it is up to John Lynch to have another quality offseason to add even more talent around their current roster.

It has been quite a few years since the 49ers were considered to be playoff contenders. They may not be there quite yet with this current group of players, but they aren’t far off.

San Francisco finished the 2017 NFL season with five straight wins and did not lose one game with Garoppolo at quarterback. He took full control of the offense and looked good doing it. They also liked what they saw from the young defensive talent they have, although there are still plenty of areas that could use improvement.

We have already looked at potential first-round targets for the 49ers in the 2018 NFL Draft. They hold the No. 9 overall pick and should get a major impact player with that selection. Now, it’s time to consider what they could do with their second-round pick.

After trading their second-round pick to the Patriots in the Garoppolo trade, as CBS noted, the 49ers will still have a late second round pick that was acquired from the New Orleans Saints in last years NFL Draft.

All of that being said, which players should be considered as potential targets in the second round for the 49ers?

Christian Kirk, Wide Receiver, Texas A&M

One of the biggest needs for the 49ers this offseason is at the wide receiver position. Christian Kirk could be part of the answer for San Francisco in the second round. He would bring a lot of speed, great route running, and above average hands to the field and could be an immediate playmaker.

Kerryon Johnson, Running Back, Auburn

If the 49ers decide to address the running back position late in the second round, Auburn’s Kerryon Johnson could make sense. After running for 1,391 yards and 18 touchdowns last season, Johnson’s name has shot up draft boards. San Francisco could draft him and groom him to be the running back of the future.

Terrell Edmunds, Linebacker, Virginia Tech

San Francisco could also use some more talent at the linebacker position and Virginia Tech’s Terrell Edmunds could be a perfect fit. He has the top-notch speed for a linebacker and reminds quite a few scouts and analysts of Ryan Shazier. Edmunds could be available for the 49ers in the second round and would be an excellent pick.

Ken Webster, Cornerback, Ole Miss

Finally, Ken Webster could be exactly what San Francisco needs to help fix the cornerback position. He may not have had huge numbers at Ole Miss, but he has the speed and athleticism to be a tough corner to beat. Taking him in the second round of the draft would be a solid move for the 49ers.