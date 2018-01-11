NBA Trade Rumors: Why The Dallas Mavericks Should Trade Dirk Nowitzki To A Contender [Opinion]

The Dallas Mavericks must come to their senses — either them or Dirk Nowitzki — and say that enough is enough. Nowitzki has spent his career giving 110 percent for the Mavericks organization, and on his way out the door, he’s stuck on a team that’s going nowhere. With Nowitzki still playing at age 39, Dirk’s career is on its last legs. So why is he still so loyal to the Mavericks?

In an era where sports is more business than anything, Nowitzki is the last of a dying breed. But should he be? Let’s throw the nostalgic nonsense out the window. Every athlete dreams of going out Like John Elway or Peyton Manning. Win the championship and walk away. While the Mavericks still hold the rights to Nowitzki, they could at least pay homage to him by reaching a buyout or trading him to a contender.

I’m sure that Dirk wishes to stay, but for the sake of his fans, please, Mark Cuban, let Nowitzki go out in style. There are no hard feelings between the player and owner. What this is, is the ultimate way for Cuban to show respect to Dirk for all he’s done for the Mavericks over the course of his career. Nevermind the numbers, Dirk is first ballot Hall of Fame, however, he has earned the right to come off another team’s bench for 20 minutes per game and help win another title.

Maybe that’s just the fan in me. I would have loved to see guys like Patrick Ewing, Charles Barkley, and Karl Malone get a ring before their playing days were over. Nowitzki still has a chance to get his second, and the Dallas Mavericks should really consider it before the NBA trade deadline.

For the season, Nowitzki is averaging 12.3 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 46 percent from the floor in 25 minutes per. With those numbers, a team like the Cleveland Cavaliers could really use his services to pair with LeBron James, Kevin Love, and Isaiah Thomas. The same can be said for the Houston Rockets. Ryan Anderson is struggling, and adding Nowitzki will give the team a respected perimeter player other than the streaky forward they have now.

Nowitzki has been tight-lipped on his playing future after his contract is up in 2018. But the best part about a Dirk trade is the money. According to Spotrac, Nowitzki is on the books for only $5 million, and that’s a great bargain for any contender. The Mavericks’ season is all but over unless they go on some magical run to end the year. With that said, moving Dirk is what’s best for all parties. He may not want to go, but he deserves better than playing with a bunch of kids still searching for their footing in the NBA. The Mavericks are in rebuild mode this year and Nowitzki has been here before. Does he really need to walk away knowing things could have gone differently if he just requested a trade?