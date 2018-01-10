Green Bay Packers: Potential 2018 NFL Draft Second Round Targets [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are entering a major offseason of change this year. After failing to make the playoffs in 2017, the Packers have already made major changes. Dom Capers was fired from his defensive coordinator job and Ted Thompson stepped aside from his general managing duties.

Brian Gutekunst is the new general manager in Green Bay and it will be his job to help build the Packers back into a serious championship contender. That will start with free agency, but the draft will be important as well toward reaching that goal.

Thompson has done a great job with drafts in years past. He has missed on some of his first round selections, but has also found quite a few diamonds in the later rounds of the draft. Looking ahead at the current list of prospects, there will be quite a few potential impact players for Green Bay to target.

Green Bay is currently scheduled to be on the clock at No. 14. We have previously looked at potential first round targets for them in the first round of the draft. Now, it’s time to consider which players that could target in the second round.

All of that being said, which players would be ideal second round picks for the Packers in the 2018 NFL Draft?

Iman Marshall, Cornerback, USC

If the Packers want their defense to take the next step, they have to bring in more talent at the cornerback position. Kevin King is a huge part of their future at corner and adding Iman Marshall would be a big step in the right direction as well. Marshall has the potential to become a shutdown corner in the NFL if he reaches his full potential.

Hayden Hurst, Tight End, South Carolina

Green Bay could consider going with a tight end at some point early in the draft. Martellus Bennett didn’t pan out and the Packers could lose Richard Rodgers this offseason as well. Hayden Hurst would be a solid fit in the Packers’ offense and would give Rodgers yet another quality target.

Rashaan Evans, Outside Linebacker, Alabama

Rashaan Evans could fill another major hole for the Packers’ defense. They are in major need of help at the outside linebacker position and Evans would be an ideal fit for them both now and long-term. Evans could become a lethal pass rusher in the future and help take some pressure off of Clay Matthews and Nick Perry.

Cameron Smith, Linebacker, USC

Why not add the second USC defensive player projected to go in the second round to this list? Cameron Smith would be a perfect addition for the Packers to bolster their depth at the inside linebacker position. He racked up 112 total tackles for the Trojans in 2017, according to Sports-Reference, and would be a very solid pick for the Packers in the second round.