Chicago Bears News: Four Reasons To Believe Why Matt Nagy Will Thrive As Bears’ Coach [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Ernest Shepard and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

One week after firing John Fox, the Chicago Bears have officially named a new head coach. Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy has been tabbed to become the new Bears’ boss, according to CBS Chicago. Many who follow the Chicago Bears are wondering if the fit of Matt Nagy is ideal.

Despite joining the Chicago Bears with a limited amount of experience calling plays from the sidelines, there are some reasons to believe that Matt Nagy will have a successful tenure. It is a matter of time before Bears fans find out what type of NFL coach Nagy can be.

The Chicago Bears hiring of Matt Nagy comes with a few question marks outside of the lack of time play-calling. The biggest question is whether or not Nagy can field a strong group of assistant coaches.

If Matt Nagy can surround himself with a talented staff the Chicago Bears will be fine. If Nagy cannot, look for the Bears to be conducting not only another head coaching search but likely a general manager too.

Now the onus will be on Bears’ general manager Ryan Pace to identify talent that fits Matt Nagy’s system. Also, it will be on the now former Chiefs’ offensive coordinator to coach up that talent.

Matt Nagy’s inexperience calling plays makes his time working under Kansas City Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid invaluable. Orlin Wagner / AP Images

Matt Nagy can work out great as the head coach of the Chicago Bears, however, it will depend on several things. There are four reasons to believe that things will go well.

Matt Nagy Is Open To Keeping Vic Fangio.

During his press conference after the firing of John Fox, Ryan Pace spoke glowingly about defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. The Chicago Bears’ GM holds Fangio in a high enough regard that he interviewed (courtesy of the Chicago Sun-Times) the defensive guru first. It is the hope of the Bears that Fangio is keen on the idea of returning as defensive coordinator, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Because Ryan Pace wants Vic Fangio it signals that Matt Nagy is open to him returning. If Fangio goes elsewhere the fact that the new Bears’ coach is comfortable with some continuity is a plus. Part of that could mean a promotion of defensive backs coach Ed Donatell to defensive coordinator.

Matt Nagy Will Retain Quarterbacks Coach Dave Ragone.

Continuity is key when it comes to the development of a young quarterback. Mitch Trubisky was solid, yet not stellar in his rookie season. The truth is that the Bears’ passer showed that he has ways to go in mastering the position.

As Trubisky was learning on the job how to lead the Chicago Bears, former NFL quarterback Dave Ragone was behind the scenes making sure the professional transition go smoothly.

Look for Bears incumbent QB coach Dave Ragone to remain on Matt Nagy’s staff. Not only did Bears respect his work with QB Mitch Trubisky, but also Rags and Nagy share the same agent. — Rich Campbell (@Rich_Campbell) January 8, 2018

While it not official that the Chicago Bears to announce that Ragone will be retained on their staff. Having a familiar voice on hand to further along Mitch Trubisky’s development will help the Bears tremendously.

The Chicago Bears Have A Coach From The Andy Reid Tree.

Kansas City Chiefs’ coach Andy Reid has helped several NFL assistants make the leap to head coaching jobs. The Chicago Bears becomes the latest team to take from the Andy Reid coaching tree.

So now 7/32 head coaches in the NFL will be from the Andy Reid coaching tree. More than 20 percent! Reid – KC

John Harbaugh – BAL

Ron Rivera – CAR

Doug Pederson – PHI

Todd Bowles – NYJ

Sean McDermott – BUF

Matt Nagy – CHI If Pat Shurmur lands a gig, 1/4 of NFL = Reid tree. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 8, 2018

As the new Bears’ coach, Matt Nagy should be well-prepared after working with Reid for 10 seasons. Nagy took over the play-calling duties with four games remaining in the season. He intends on doing the same tasks as the Bears’ coach.

The last coach from the Andy Reid coaching tree to land a job was Philadelphia Eagles’ coach Doug Pederson. Bears’ fans hope that Matt Nagy has similar success. If so, the Bears could be playoff-bound in two seasons.

Ryan Pace Will Draft Players To Fit The Chicago Bears’ System.

The Chicago Bears have a need for playmakers on both offense and defense. What direction the Bears take in the upcoming NFL draft will go a long way in determining how much influence Matt Nagy has. Until every collegiate player has declared for the draft there is no true way of knowing which side of the football the Bears should address first.

"Rock star" Matt Nagy picked to turn the Bears around with Mitch Trubisky https://t.co/OKGzjlU4Nx via @BradBiggs pic.twitter.com/S75JR2JEqK — ChicagoSports (@ChicagoSports) January 9, 2018

The Bears finished last season as a top 10 defensive unit, with a top-flight cornerback and outside linebacker perhaps the biggest need. Now that the Bears have opted to go with a Matt Nagy as head coach, it is likely that he will want the draft to be heavily tilted towards the offense. However, the defense is close to being elite, and the Bears will have plenty of playmaking options in free agency.

Ryan Pace’s last draft class featuring Mitch Trubisky, Eddie Jackson, and Tarik Cohen has received rave reviews. The 2016 class produced Jordan Howard, Leonard Floyd, and Cody Whitehair. Each player has flashed Pro Bowl potential with the Chicago Bears. Expect Ryan Pace to draft well for the Bears again.