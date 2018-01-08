NBA Trade Rumors: Why The Cleveland Cavaliers Must Avoid A DeAndre Jordan Trade [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mark Wilson and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are interested in DeAndre Jordan of the Los Angeles Clippers. The issue has been what it will take to get him in a Cavs uniform. According to Bleacher Report, the Clippers are willing to make the deal happen if the Cleveland Cavaliers will throw in the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 pick. On the outside looking in, it seems pretty simple. Jordan for Channing Frye, Tristan Thompson, and the Nets pick. But it’s never that simple.

Moving Frye (4.1 points, 2.3 rebounds) and Thompson (5.1 points, 5.4 rebounds) would be beneficial to the Cavs. Frye will become a free agent at the end of this season and at $8 million per, that would give the Cavs a little wiggle room. The other important piece is Thompson. For some strange reason, the Cavs thought it would be cool to pay Thompson almost $36 million until 2020. This is one contract they would love to get rid of. However, in doing so, the Cavs will still find themselves in a hole.

The Cavs are in win-now mode. With the possibility of LeBron James leaving in 2018, they will try any and everything to win a title this season. Adding the defensive and rebounding robot in Jordan will allow the Cavs to swing Kevin Love back to his normal position and clog the middle with DeAndre Jordan. Great move for the Cavs until the season is over. Then what happens?

Let’s say that LeBron leaves, then the Cavs are left with Jordan, Love, J.R. Smith, Iman Shumpert, Jae Crowder, and Kyle Korver. Isaiah Thomas will be a free agent and with no LeBron, why would he stay? If that Jordan trade does go through, the Cavs will give up what could be a top 10 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. It’s a roll of the dice and one that they need to really be careful about. There will be no top pick to start a rebuild with if James leaves.

Trading for Jordan (11.6 points, 15.1 rebounds) looks good on paper, but it’s what happens after this season they need to be worried about. If LeBron does stay then their payroll will be through the roof. James loves Thomas’ game but can the Cavs afford to keep him past this season? Love makes $24 million, LeBron is set to make anywhere between $35-40 million, Smith is on the books for $14.7 million, and Shumpert is down for $10.3 million. That’s just too much money, and we still haven’t included Jordan and his $24.1 million.

If the Cavs want Jordan then they must figure out a way to do so without giving up that pick but instead include Smith in said deal.