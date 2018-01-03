NBA Trade Rumors: Aaron Gordon Trade Would Give 76ers A Top Three Frontcourt In NBA [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mark Wilson and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the up and coming teams in the NBA, but they could get better with a single trade. According to the Orlando Sentential, Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic may not sign an extension this year. The Philadelphia 76ers would be wise to ask about a possible deal. Gordon has come into his own this season but do the 76ers have anyone on their roster the Magic may want? Yes, his name is Dario Saric.

What this trade will come down to is the direction the Orlando Magic are going in. With Nikola Vucevic set to become a free agent in 2019 and Elfrid Payton in 2018, the Magic must find the money to pay all three players. What may come back to hurt them is the signing of Bismack Biyombo last season to an outrageous $72 million deal. By trading Gordon now, the Magic would avoid the chance of him walking away for nothing, much like the case with Shaquille O’Neal or getting in front of a disgruntled player like Dwight Howard.

For the Philadelphia 76ers, this trade is a no-brainer. Pairing Gordon with Joel Embiid and Robert Covington would give the 76ers one of the best frontcourts in the NBA. Covington is a threat on the perimeter and defensive end while Embiid and Gordon could take any defender off the dribble or power past them with an array of post moves.

.@OrlandoMagic‘s Aaron Gordon had himself a night, unfortunately the Magic fell to the Miami Heat. #PureMagic pic.twitter.com/4N45kvOSRI — FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) December 31, 2017

By giving Ben Simmons another player who can run the floor, his assists total could easily hit 10 before season’s end. Also, with J.J. Redick on the wing, the 76ers’ three-point shooting would drastically improve as defenders would be forced to account for two powerful players on the block. Saric is a threat but his game is more perimeter based.

Aaron Gordon went off for the @OrlandoMagic scoring 39 PTS and grabbing 7 REB!#PureMagic pic.twitter.com/Y4DVqBz87r — NBA (@NBA) December 31, 2017

Adding Gordon would still place the Philadelphia 76ers in the youth movement group as Gordon is only 22 years of age. What will have Gordon atop many teams’ wish list this trade deadline is the fact he hasn’t reached his ceiling yet. Watching Gordon play is almost like seeing Shawn Kemp as he came into his own with the Seattle Supersonics in the ’90s. A wicked athletic power forward, who later turned into a beast on the defensive end while perfecting his perimeter game as well.

For the season, Gordon has averaged 18.9 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 49 percent from the floor, including 40 percent from three-point territory. Saric has been a valuable piece to the 76ers plans, but Aaron Gordon is one of those rare talents that only comes along ever so often.